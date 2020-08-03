Gagosian Will Open New Space in Athens and More: Morning Links from August 3, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Market

Christie’s online exhibition titled “SAY IT LOUD (I’m Black and I’m Proud),” which opened last week and exclusively features work by Black artists, is curated by Destinee Ross-Sutton. The show includes work by 22 emerging and mid-career artists, including Azikiwe Mohammed and Cary Fagan. [Art Market Monitor]

Gagosian will open a new gallery in Athens in September. The inaugural exhibition at the space will showcase work by Brice Marden. [The Art Newspaper]

Exhibitions & Installations

Rianna Jade Parker writes on Cameron Rowland’s latest show at the ICA London, which is set to resume following the pandemic-related lockdown. [ARTnews]

Heather Phillipson has created a 31-foot-tall sculpture of whipped cream for London’s Trafalgar Square: here’s the story of how the piece came to be. [The New York Times]

Artists

Here’s a Q&A with Toyin Ojih Odutola, who has an upcoming exhibition at the Barbican Centre in London. “I’m always interested in how power dynamics play out,” the artist said. [The Guardian]

Through Summaeverythang, the community center she founded, Lauren Halsey has been bringing fresh produce to underserved neighborhoods in Los Angeles. “There’s already a lack of resources here, and compounded by coronavirus, food was the gesture that made the most sense,” Halsey said of the initiative. [Los Angeles Times]

And more

Behold a series of illustrations of objects unique to the pandemic, from to-go cocktails to quarantine sweatpants. [The New York Times]

Researchers at the University of Brighton in England believe they have uncovered key details about the mysterious history of Stonehenge. [The Art Newspaper]

Finally, here are a few ways to experience the wonders of Venice without hopping a plane to get there. [The Wall Street Journal]