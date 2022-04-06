Gagosian to Share Representation of Controversial Artist Jordan Wolfson with David Zwirner, Sadie Coles

Jordan Wolfson, whose provocative installations have stoked controversy with their intense depictions of violence, has joined Gagosian, the biggest gallery empire in the world, with 19 locations spread across three continents.

In a somewhat unusual move, Wolfson will retain his representation with the two enterprises that currently represent him, the mega-gallery David Zwirner and the London-based Sadies Coles HQ.

The arrangement is not unprecedented, however. Before he defected to Pace Gallery last year, Jeff Koons was represented by Gagosian and David Zwirner simultaneously. The galleries also currently share representation of Richard Serra.

Wolfson’s widely seen and much talked-about installations have in recent years dealt with the deadening effect of digital technology when it comes to the ways we perceive shocking imagery. Often, these works contain references to racism and misogyny. Some have described Wolfson’s allusions to politically motivated forms of carnage as being traumatic and uncomfortable.

His best-known piece remains (Female figure), 2014, which features a robotic sculpture of a scantily clad dancer who writhes before a mirror. Another polarizing work, the 2017 VR work Real Violence, features footage of the artist appearing to bash in a man’s skull while another person intones Hebrew blessings.

In its announcement, Gagosian touted Wolfson for his use of “invented characters to probe dark, difficult topics in contemporary society.”

Wolfson is currently at work on what is expected to be one of his most ambitious projects to date: a “body sculpture” known as the Cube that will be able to “rape the floor,” among other things, according to Wolfson. That work was acquired by the National Gallery of Australia for nearly $5 million. He is also set to have a show at the Kunsthaus Bregenz in Austria this summer, though what will feature in that show is as yet unknown.