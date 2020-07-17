New York Galleries Back in Action, the Mystery of Hans Holbein’s Bones, and More: Morning Links from July 17, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

“As Galleries Reopen, Two Critics Find Rewards Eclipse the Angst.” Holland Cotter and Jillian Steinhauer hit the streets of New York and found much to like. [The New York Times]

A story looks to the past and present of UC Irvine’s expansive Institute and Museum of California Art. [LA Weekly]

A consideration of Tania Bruguera shows “how the artist has challenged oppressive forces with incisive performances.” [ARTnews]

History

Guardian art critic Jonathan Jones took up an unusual question during lockdown: Where are the bones of Hans Holbein, a German Renaissance artist who died in London in 1543 of what was thought to be bubonic plague? [The Guardian]

In case you missed it, the great fiction writer Rivka Galchen told ARTnews about her admiration of Holbein’s 1533 masterpiece The Ambassadors. [ARTnews]

Paul Fusco, a member of the Magnum Photos collective who focused in part on marginalized communities across the United States, died on Wednesday. [ARTnews]

After similar monuments were toppled in San Francisco last month, a statue of controversial California missionary Junípero Serra will be moved from its place in front of Ventura City Hall after a city council vote. [Los Angeles Times]

Misc.

Museums are getting into the face mask biz—with some eye-pleasing results. [The New York Times]

With $300,000 in public funds and a Knight Foundation grant, the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation launched a new initiative called ART IS ESSENTIAL to support community-based art and artists help tell their stories. [ABC]

Black performers describe the steps they recommend to begin transforming the white-dominated classical music world. [The New York Times]

A cartoonist thinks through worrying about how taking medication might affect his art. [The New Yorker]