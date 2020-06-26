David Zwirner, Marilyn Minter, and More Art World Heavyweights Commit to Sustainable Future for New York Galleries

A letter advocating for a climate-conscious future in the arts is gaining traction among some of the biggest names in the art world. Conceived for Earth Day on April 22 and updated in June, the missive was penned by a collective of anonymous gallery workers urging New York City’s galleries to take a stand on the climate emergency.

As of Friday, the letter had garnered signatures from dealers David Zwirner, Charles Moffett, James Cohan, and Andrea Rosen, among others. Artists who have signed in support include Tauba Auerbach, Carol Bove, Marilyn Minter, Adam Pendleton, Mika Rottenberg, and Anicka Yi.

The letter states that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and climate crisis demand “immediate and large-scale action, and we recognize that a return to ‘normal’ as we reopen our galleries is a return to an environmental crisis that continues to put us at ongoing risk.” The authors go on to say that their intent is to form “a coalition of allies within and between our galleries, working together to prioritize climate-conscious decision-making throughout our industry.”

Signatories have pledged themselves to evaluating the climate impact of their galleries’ practices and encouraging colleagues, vendors, and clients to adopt climate-conscious operations.

In a statement to ARTnews, the group that authored the missive said, “We hope this letter will instigate a series of climate-conscious initiatives across galleries and artist studios. Through this letter and network we are building, we are also collecting a substantive resource library of information, techniques, and ideas that will be democratically accessible and help galleries of all scales and sizes to initiate climate friendly, carbon neutral protocols and systems moving forward.”