Controversy Over Genghis Khan Exhibition in France, Simone Leigh at Venice Biennale, and More: Morning Links from October 14, 2020

News

Simone Leigh, a sculptor known for her work centering Black women and their histories, has been selected to represent the United States at the Venice Biennale. [ARTnews]

The Nordic Pavilion at the Venice Biennale will be renamed the Sámi Pavilion for the 2022 edition of the exhibition, offering yet another sign that Indigenous art is rising in prominence at the art festival. [ARTnews]

A museum in Nantes, France, has claimed that the Chinese Communist Party has attempted to tamper with a planned exhibition about Genghis Khan—and has postponed the show because of it. [The Art Newspaper]

After cutting its budget by more than $3 million, the Columbus Museum of Art in Ohio has laid off 39 employees. [Columbus Business First]

Alicja Knast will be the next director of the National Museum in Prague, which closed again this week after rising coronavirus numbers in the Czech Republic. [Monopol]

Controversies

Two curators from the Baltimore Museum of Art addressed the institution’s controversial plan to deaccession $65 million in art to diversify its collection, writing, “This deaccessioning is not a judgment about individual art objects, but an assessment of context.” [The Art Newspaper]

Jerry Saltz comments on the newly unveiled #MeToo Medusa sculpture in New York, writing that it is “typical of the kind of misguided bureaucracies and good managerial intentions that often result in such mediocrities.” [Curbed]

Art & Artists

With the upcoming election in mind, artist Kara Hamilton has created a series of pins that test how we understand modes of communication. They’re on sale now, courtesy of New York’s Salon 94 gallery. [Art in America]

Christie’s will sell a newly rediscovered Anthony van Dyck painting of a nobleman at an Old Masters sale this week in New York. The painting is being sold for the first time in almost a century. [Art Market Monitor]

After being stranded in Peru for seven months because of the lockdown, a Japanese tourist was allowed to make a trip to Machu Picchu, which he had all to himself. [CNN]