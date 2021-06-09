O’Keeffe Museum to Expand, 2022 Venice Biennale Gets Title, and More: Morning Links from June 9, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

IT HAS BEEN LESS THAN TWO MONTHS since Hauser & Wirth announced its latest branch, in Monaco. Now it is has another on the way. The Swiss behemoth told the Los Angeles times that it will add a second Los Angeles location , taking over a onetime vintage car showroom in West Hollywood. It will have 5,000 square feet of exhibition space. Its fortress in Downtown Los Angeles has about 20,000 square feet for galleries, in contrast. Like that sprawling venue, this one will have a restaurant, though the chef has not yet been named. The firm is targeting a fall 2022 opening. The big announcement comes in the wake of fellow blue-chipper (and former business partner) David Zwirner signing a lease on a Hollywood location, according to Artnet News.

THE GEORGIA O’KEEFFE MUSEUM IN SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, is planning to build a 54,000-square-foot new museum at a site that is now home to its education center, the Associated Press reports. Its current location, nearby, will operate as an annex. “The organization has grown and grown and grown, and our facility has not kept up,” the museum’s director, Cody Hartley, told the AP. “This future building will sustain us for years.” The price tag is $60 million, and 2024 is the possible opening date.

Cecilia Alemani, the artistic director of the 2022 Venice Biennale, announced today that the main exhibition will be titled “The Milk of Dreams,” after a book by Surrealist Leonora Carrington. [ARTnews]

A block of four “Inverted Jenny” stamps offered by shoe king Stuart Weitzman sold for $4.9 million at Sotheby’s, a record for U.S. stamps at auction. David Rubenstein, of the private-equity giant the Carlyle Group was the buyer. Proceeds from its sale, and three other unique collectibles parted with by Weitzman, will go to charitable causes.

The venturesome sound artist and musician Yoshi Wada has died at the age of 77 in New York. Wada worked with the international Fluxus collective and conceived of wildly experimental compositions and installations, some of which could be performed by people without any instrumental expertise. [Artforum]

The Bavarian State Painting Collections has declined to refer a Picasso it holds to a panel that advises on disputes involving works looted or sold during the Nazi era. The heirs of its onetime owners argue it was sold under duress. The collection says that was not the case. [The New York Times]

Artist Rashid Johnson’s latest project is a bright red stage in Astor Place in Manhattan. The nonprofit Creative Time is programming an expansive array of live events on it, and three days a week are “open to artists and passersby to activate and occupy however they please.” [Curbed]

Former museums directors Terrie Sultan and Robin Nicholson have joined with the museum consultancy Hudson Ferris to create a new group called Art Museum Strategies @ Hudson Ferris. Sultan ran the Parrish Art Museum in the Hamptons until 2020, the same year Nicholson departed as director of the Telfair Museums in Savannah, Georgia. [Press Release/ArtDaily]

Big news day for pot! Washington state has started a well-named “joints for jabs” campaign, and 20 rare cannabis seeds have sold at auction for around $16,500, in a package deal with NFT art. It’s an effort to combine “fine art, digital currency, and luxury cannabis” in the words of the organizing group. [Business Insider]

LIFE FINDS A WAY. It seems that a recent effort to ventilate an exhibition of Raphael tapestries at Madrid’s royal palace by opening its windows led to unforeseen consequence: pigeons paying a visit. (You have to admire birds with taste.) There are reports of pigeons (and their droppings) around the pieces in the local press. However, Spain’s national-heritage officials said in a statement, reported on by the Guardian , that “none of the tapestries has suffered any damage whatsoever at any time.” Ultrasonic devices have since been installed to keep the birds at bay. [The Guardian]

