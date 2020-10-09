Paintings from Closed Gerhard Richter Met Show to Appear at Gagosian

The public will soon have a chance to view a selection of works from the Met Breuer’s short-lived Gerhard Richter retrospective. Gagosian will present Richter’s “Cage” painting series at its Los Angeles space from December 3 through January 30 and at its New York gallery from February 25 through April 10.

The paintings were a key part of “Gerhard Richter: Painting After All,” which occupied two floors at the Met Breuer in March. The show shuttered only nine days after opening due to the coronavirus outbreak; its tour to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles was subsequently canceled.

“I am very happy that finally the ‘Cage’ paintings will be shown in Los Angeles and in New York in Larry Gagosian’s galleries, after all,” the artist said in a statement.

Richter created the “Cage” series in his studio Cologne in 2006. An homage to the American conceptual composer John Cage, the six large-scale canvases consist of the artist’s signature squeegee marks in horizontal and vertical progressions shot through with lime green, yellow, and red. Premiering alongside the “Cage” series is a group of new drawings created by the artist over the summer of 2020.

The Met Breuer exhibition was expected to be Richter’s last major show. Although most of the show went largely unseen by the New York art world, some works from it have since been exhibited elsewhere. After the Breuer annex closed permanently, works from the artist’s “Birkenau” series, featuring abstractions based on photographs of a German concentration camp, were shown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In a statement, Larry Gagosian said of the “Cage” paintings show, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to show Gerhard Richter’s extraordinary Cage paintings in Los Angeles and New York. Richter, like John Cage himself, has changed the history of art and has had such an enormous influence on subsequent generations of artists. To present this important series alongside new drawings is a great honor for me.”