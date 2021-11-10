ARTnews and Academic Travel Abroad Launch All-Access Getaway Tours for 2022

ARTnews is launching an exciting new travel program for 2022 that offers exceptional experiences in global art hotspots. Join one or more of the ARTnews trips setting off in May, September, October, and November 2022. We’ll whisk you away to visit private ateliers and galleries, discover iconic, exclusive-access museums, and explore scenic art destinations and vibrant arts districts. Discuss your latest favorites with fellow art lovers and professionals over cocktails at after-hours museum receptions and galleries. After an art-filled day, sleep comfortably in centrally-located, elegant hotels and historic inns.

These trips are a natural collaboration designed with our readers in mind. We hope you’ll enjoy some of our favorite places, illuminated by insights from our industry experts. Relish private tours conceived in concert with art powerhouses, and absorb the intoxicating, creative atmosphere of must-see destinations. Our in-house professionals will act as guides, providing sophisticated analysis and engaging commentary familiar to readers. Our intrepid tour leaders include Marion Maneker (editor of Art Market Monitor and former ARTnews editorial director), Emily Watlington (Art in America associate editor), and Andrew Russeth (art critic and former ARTnews executive editor).

Here’s a quick rundown of our offerings:

Santa Fe’s Art Scene – May 18-22, 2022: 5 days

Join Marion Maneker as we celebrate New Mexico’s historic and contemporary art landscapes. Enjoy cocktails at one of New Mexico’s longest continually operating galleries and shop Santa Fe’s innovative amalgamation of arts and crafts. Meet with faculty, artists, and fellows at the School for Advanced Research, a leading institution preserving and revitalizing Native American cultural heritage and art. An excursion to Georgia O’Keeffe’s Ghost Ranch showcases the history-rich context of the artist’s dramatic landscapes.

The Art of Berlin: Diversity & Dichotomy – September 9-15, 2022: 7 days

Emily Watlington will reveal how Berlin’s tumultuous history sparked eclectic art and architecture scenes that thrive today. Immerse yourself in Berlin’s exuberance with tours of private studios and collections, art labs, tony cultural districts, and edgy galleries. View incomparable antiquities and Islamic art at the UNESCO site Museum Island and get a behind-the-scenes tour on a day trip to Meissen, Europe’s oldest porcelain factory.

South Korea: A Cultural Powerhouse – Oct 7-14, 2022: 8 Days

Seoul’s art scene embraces precious artifacts alongside cutting-edge contemporary work. Join Andrew Russeth for special access to private art galleries featuring emerging artists and significant contemporary art museums exhibiting Korean visionaries. Savor traditional Korean meals and museum tours featuring Korean nobility and ancient culture. One day is set aside for a guided outing to the serene mountain landscape of Museum SAN (Space Art Nature), where you’ll participate in a private meditation class.

A Look at Los Angeles Art – November 2-6, 2022: 5 days

Marion Maneker will host a distinctive look at LA’s contemporary art scene. Imbibe insider knowledge at an after-hours tour at The Broad, the city’s first new major art museum in almost 20 years. Curators and art historians guide you through private collections, downtown architecture, the Getty, and the Hammer Museum. Meet local artists in their working environments and investigate how larger-than-life installations are constructed at a Los Angeles fabrication studio.

Every tour includes accommodations, select meals, admissions, guides, and ground transportation, along with comprehensive health and safety protocols. All logistics are professionally managed, so you’re free to relax and enjoy the experience alongside fellow tour members who share your passion for art, travel, and learning.

Space is limited, so please call 1-877-813-0690 for more information, or visit www.artnews.com/travel-programs to reserve your space today.