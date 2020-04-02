J. Paul Getty Trust to Give $10 M. in Coronavirus Relief Funds to Los Angeles Arts Organizations

Over the past week, many have demanded that the J. Paul Getty Trust—one of the richest arts funds in America, with an endowment of $7 billion, as of last year—start funding arts spaces and organizations that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the foundation has heeded those calls. On Thursday, the Los Angeles–based organization said it would release $10 million in funds to art museums and organizations in the Californian city.

James Cuno, the trust’s president, said in a statement, “At this juncture, we are moved by a sense of responsibility to support many of those same organizations as they struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic fallout.”

The news came just days after the Art Newspaper published an op-ed by Jori Finkel addressed to Cuno in which she called on the trust to support those in its surrounding community. “I’m singling out the Getty because of its enormous wealth, experience, and commitment to philanthropic activity,” Finkel wrote.

Exact details about the grants have not yet been released, though the J. Paul Getty Trust has promised that it will finalize them soon. The trust said it was working with the California Community Foundation to administer the funds, and that grants would range from $25,000 to $200,000.

Other grant-making organizations have also announced similar initiatives, though none have come with quite as much money. Earlier today, the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation said it would give out $5 million in relief funding, and yesterday, the Andy Warhol Foundation announced plans to award $1.6 million in grants.