Global Art Market Down in 2019, Musée d’Orsay Gets Anonymous $22.3 M. Gift, and More: Morning Links from March 5, 2020

Interior of Musee d'Orsay, Paris, Ile
The Musee d'Orsay in Paris has received a gift of $22.3 million from an anonymous American donor. Daniel Schoenen/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

News

The Musée d’Orsay in Paris has received $22.3 million from an anonymous American donor that will see its administrative spaces converted into galleries and education areas. [The New York Times]

According to the Global Art Market Report, published by Art Basel and UBS, the global art market dipped 5 percent in 2019, though private sales were up across the board. [The Art Newspaper]

The Armory Show opened in New York yesterday to invited guests, with “business as usual” despite fears of the coronavirus. [ARTnews]

An unknown drawing by Albrecht Dürer, dated to 1503 and titled Virgin and Child, is being sold by the London dealer Agnews. [The Art Newspaper]

Artists

For a new show at Regen Projects, L.A.-based photographer Catherine Opie presents a series of images of the swamp, which she calls “a beautiful, vulnerable ecosystem.” [Los Angeles Times]

In a solo show at the Serpentine Gallery in London, Cao Fei presents various works in which the pervading melancholy is punctured by moments of surreal beauty and humour.” [The Guardian]

Lisa Yuskavage talks about early criticism of her provocative paintings, which are on view in a solo show at the Aspen Art Museum:If you throw a hard punch, something is going to come back at you. I just kind of got used to it and started to embrace it.” [Aspen Public Radio]

For a show at Hauser & Wirth in L.A., Nicolas Partydeftly fuses influences of post-Renaissance Northern European art history with pop art, natural science, mythology and mural culture.” [LA Weekly]

More Fairs

The Art Newspaper has compiled a wishlist of what to buy at the European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF), which runs from March 7–15 in Maastricht, the Netherlands. [The Art Newspaper]

In case you missed it, here’s what galleries have brought to the Armory Show. [ARTnews]

Misc.

The Guardian has a cheeky headline: “The miracle new sustainable product that’s revolutionising architecture – stone!” [The Guardian]

Newswire

