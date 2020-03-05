Global Art Market Down in 2019, Musée d’Orsay Gets Anonymous $22.3 M. Gift, and More: Morning Links from March 5, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
The Musée d’Orsay in Paris has received $22.3 million from an anonymous American donor that will see its administrative spaces converted into galleries and education areas. [The New York Times]
According to the Global Art Market Report, published by Art Basel and UBS, the global art market dipped 5 percent in 2019, though private sales were up across the board. [The Art Newspaper]
The Armory Show opened in New York yesterday to invited guests, with “business as usual” despite fears of the coronavirus. [ARTnews]
An unknown drawing by Albrecht Dürer, dated to 1503 and titled Virgin and Child, is being sold by the London dealer Agnews. [The Art Newspaper]
Artists
For a new show at Regen Projects, L.A.-based photographer Catherine Opie presents a series of images of the swamp, which she calls “a beautiful, vulnerable ecosystem.” [Los Angeles Times]
In a solo show at the Serpentine Gallery in London, Cao Fei presents various works in which “the pervading melancholy is punctured by moments of surreal beauty and humour.” [The Guardian]
Lisa Yuskavage talks about early criticism of her provocative paintings, which are on view in a solo show at the Aspen Art Museum: “If you throw a hard punch, something is going to come back at you. I just kind of got used to it and started to embrace it.” [Aspen Public Radio]
For a show at Hauser & Wirth in L.A., Nicolas Party “deftly fuses influences of post-Renaissance Northern European art history with pop art, natural science, mythology and mural culture.” [LA Weekly]
More Fairs
The Art Newspaper has compiled a wishlist of what to buy at the European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF), which runs from March 7–15 in Maastricht, the Netherlands. [The Art Newspaper]
In case you missed it, here’s what galleries have brought to the Armory Show. [ARTnews]
Misc.
The Guardian has a cheeky headline: “The miracle new sustainable product that’s revolutionising architecture – stone!” [The Guardian]