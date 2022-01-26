Gordon Parks Foundation Names Bisa Butler, Andre D. Wagner, and Nicole R. Fleetwood as Fellows

The Gordon Parks Foundation—an organization that works in service of the legacy of the late, great photographer Gordon Parks—has named three new fellows for 2022: textile artist Bisa Butler, photographer Andre D. Wagner, and scholar and curator Nicole R. Fleetwood. Each fellow will receive $25,000 to support “projects examining themes of representation and social justice,” according to a press release.

Projects by Butler and Wagner will lead to exhibitions at the foundation’s gallery space in Pleasantville, New York; Fleetwood, for her part, will be supported for written work as part of the foundation’s inaugural Genevieve Young Fellowship in Writing, named after the late editor who was also Gordon Parks’s former wife and estate executor before she passed away in 2021.

Butler recently mounted a solo exhibition that traveled from the Katonah Museum of Art to the Art Institute of Chicago, and her work is in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art; the Newark Museum of Art; and others. Wagner has shot photographs for the New Yorker, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and Vogue, and published his first monograph, Here for the Ride, in 2017. Fleetwood is a 2021 MacArthur Fellow and professor at New York University—and a recently designated ARTnews “Decider”—whose book Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration won the National Book Critics Circle Award in Criticism.

In a statement, Peter W. Kunhardt, Jr., the Gordon Parks Foundation’s executive director, said, “We are proud to support the work of Bisa, Andre, and Nicole, who each carry Parks’s legacy forward through work that is innovative, inspirational, and critical at this moment. As we welcome the 2022 fellows and recognize their important work, we also reflect on the pioneering contributions of Genevieve Young, whose accomplishments in publishing and unwavering commitment to Gordon Parks’s legacy continue to resonate.”