Chamber Found in Great Pyramid of Giza, and AGO Details Expansion Plan, and More: Morning Links for March 3, 2023

The Headlines

A NEW POST. Kate Fowle, who stepped down as director of MoMA PS1 last year, has joined the blue-chip Hauser & Wirth gallery as curatorial senior director, Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews. She will be based in New York. Fowle previously served as artistic director of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow and director of Independent Curators International in Manhattan. At Hauser & Wirth, she will facilitate exhibitions by artists at its many branches and be a writer and editor for its book imprint and magazine. In recent years, some other high-profile museum figures have made the move to the commercial sector. Former Museum Ludwig director Philipp Kaiser joined Marian Goodman Gallery in 2019, and in 2018, Pace hired MOCA Cleveland senior curator Andria Hickey, who moved last year to the Shed.

BUILDING TIME. On Thursday, the Art Gallery of Ontario detailed its plans for a new wing for modern and contemporary art, which is being designed by Diamond Schmitt, Selldorf Architects, and Two Row Architect, the Architect’s Newspaper reports. It will add about 40,000 square feet to the Toronto institution, a roughly one-third increase. Its cost has been estimated at about $73.4 million ($100 million in Canadian dollars). The space will be named for Dani Reiss, the chairman of Canada Goose, who has donated $25.7 million for the project. It is scheduled for a 2027 opening, and while such dates have been known to slip on occasion, the AGO’s director, Stephan Jost, offered this point, per the Art Newspaper: “I’m Swiss. I like to be on time and budget.”

The Digest

Archaeologists using various high-tech tools to scan the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, which dates back 4,500 years, have discovered a previously unknown 30-foot-long chamber near its entrance. They say that the find may lead to new information about how the structure was built. [Reuters]

Fashion’s intense focus on art shows no sign of abating. At its Paris show on Wednesday, Paco Rabanne nodded to Salvador Dalí. On Thursday, Chloe—helmed by Gabriela Hearst—presented clothes inspired by the 17th-century Italian great Artemisia Gentileschi. [The Associated Press]

For its pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale—the 60th edition of the big show—Finland has tapped artists Pia Lindman, Vidha Saumya, and Jenni-Juulia Wallinheimo-Heimonen. Yvonne Billimore and Jussi Koitela are curating. [Press Release/e-flux]

Mike Goss, a former CFO of Sotheby’s, has joined the powerhouse advisory firm Art Intelligence Global as a partner. Goss, who departed the auction house after it was sold in 2019, has also served as chief operating officer and managing director of Bain Capital. [Press Release]

The closely watched emerging British painter Rachel Jones will open a show on March 17 at the Long Museum in Shanghai with 30 works. Thaddaeus Ropac, which has repped her since 2020, will have a work by her on its stand at Art Basel Hong Kong later in the month. [Financial Times]

The Kicker

GO BIG OR GO HOME. In Vanity Fair, Nate Freeman has a stemwinder of a story about the “pseudo-secret” poker scene in Los Angeles inhabited by prominent artists, dealers, Hollywood stars, and billionaires. One habitué is actor Jack Black, who bought Yoshitomo Nara drawings from gallerist Jeff Poe (of the Blum & Poe ), another poker regular, early on. “I didn’t pull the trigger on the big, juicy fucking Nara painting, which is one of my great regrets in life,” Black said. [Vanity Fair]