Great Spa Towns, Centuries-Old Rock Inscriptions Added to UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Tessa Solomon
A statue of Spanish painter Diego Velazquez outside the Prado Museum in the Paseo del Prado boulevard in Madrid, Spain. AP Photo/Paul White

On Sunday, UNESCO unveiled new additions to its World Heritage list, including Madrid’s historic Paseo del Prado boulevard and Retiro Park, as well as sites in India, Saudi Arabia, and China. Outstanding natural beauty or architectural ingenuity qualify a site for the designation, and these spaces are often considered key for historians for a variety of reasons.

The 16th-century Paseo del Prado boulevard, located in the center of Madrid, is home to the Prado museum, one of the most-visited cultural institutions in the world. In a statement, UNESCO said the boulevard and adjoining Regio Park “illustrate the aspiration for a utopian society during the height of the Spanish Empire.”

