Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

Four People Arrested in Greece Amid Crackdown on Illegal Building on Islands Rich with Archaeological Treasures

Tessa Solomon
Famous Elia Beach in Mykonos Island, Cyclades, Aegean Sea in Greece, on October 10, 2021. Located on the south coast of the Mediterranean island of Myconos, Elia is one of the island's largest and beautiful beach, unofficial nudist and gay friendly, clean beach with golden sand and crystal clear transparent blue turquoise water. The beach lies between the side cliff rocks with luxury 5 star hotel resorts and Agari. Tourist enjoy the sun and water under the shadow of the umbrellas and sunbeds. In 2022 Greece expects an increased number of tourist arrivals, exceeding 2019 pre-pandemic numbers as the tourism and travel industry is recovering from the crisis of the Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic which was a period with lockdown, travel restrictions and safety measures. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Elia Beach in Mykonos, Cyclades on the Aegean Sea in Greece. Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Four people have been arrested on popular Greek islands on charges of illegal construction following the highly publicized beating of a local archaeologist who was investigating similar activities.

According to AFP, three men were caught carrying out construction work on Mykonos despite a suspension on development. On the island of Rhodes, a tour operator was arrested for illegally occupying part of a beach with metal and wooden structures. The arrests were made amid a government crackdown on illicit tourism development on Greek islands home to imperiled fragile archaeological sites.

Related Articles

A 1,000-year-old viking buckle found in eastern Norway, 2021.

“The law will be enforced in Mykonos,” Kostas Skrekas, Greece’s environment minister, said in a statement. “No illegal plan will be legalized… there will be no loophole.”

In March, 58-year-old archaeologist Manolis Psarrosan, an employee at the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Cyclades, was assaulted in a suburb of Athens. According to the Washington PostPsarrosan has been involved in several cases with alleged violations, including ones revolving around “illegal constructions” and “arbitrary building activities in areas of archaeological interest” on Mykonos. He has been called as a witness in related trials. 

Due to the abundance of archaeological sites in Greece, local organizations have the power to veto development plans. 

Later that month, state-employed archeologists staged a five-hour protest outside the Culture Ministry in Athens to protest Psarrosan’s attack of a colleague in a suburb of the Greek capital, an incident they say is linked to the “mafia-style” violence targeting those tasked with persevering the country’s ancient heritage.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad