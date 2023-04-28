Greece Will Allow Pets at More Than 120 Archaeology Sites, But Not the Acropolis or Ancient Olympia

Two women walk their dogs at the foothills of the Athens Acropolis, in this March 29, 2020 file photo of the national lockdown.

Pet owners who love to travel, as well those that live in Greece, will soon have a lot more places to take their beloved animal companions. This week, the country’s Culture Ministry announced that pets will soon be allowed into more than 120 archaeological sites—but not some of the most popular locations for tourists.

The policy change was unanimously approved by Greece’s Central Archaeological Council. But pet owners shouldn’t rush to make plans, as the organization did not specify an implementation date for the new regulations.

Pets still won't be allowed at popular sites like the Acropolis in Athens, Knossos in Crete, Olympia, and Delphi due to their large annual populations of visitors, as well as as ancient theaters, temples, graves and monuments with mosaic floors.

Currently, only guide dogs for disabled visitors are allowed into the country’s archaeological sites.

The decision is “a first, but important, step toward harmonizing the framework of accessibility to monuments and archaeological sites with the standards of other European countries, where entry rules for pets already apply,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement.

The new policy stipulates that dogs need to be on a leash no more than 3 feet long. The animals can also be carried by their owners in a pouch or a pet carrying case. Larger dogs will be required to wear a muzzle.

The culture ministry said pet owners will also be required to show health certificates for the accompanying animal and carry the supplies needed for picking up poop in order to be allowed entry into the archaeological sites.

For pet owners who change their minds about visiting these historical areas with their furry friends, the ministry said there will be cages installed at the entrances to more than 110 archaeological sites.

The news of the policy was first reported by the Associated Press.