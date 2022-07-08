Guggenheim Director Richard Armstrong to Depart Museum After 14 Years

The longtime director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, which oversees the namesake New York museum and three other international outposts, will depart from his position in 2023 after 14 years there.

For now, Richard Armstrong will continue to lead the Guggenheim Museum and work with the board in a search to fill the position. A representative said the Guggenheim did not provide a reason for his departure, which was announced first by Armstrong himself in a Financial Times profile this week.

“I’ve had the opportunity to lead efforts that ensure solid footing and deliver a robust global cultural program for the Guggenheim,” Armstrong said in a statement. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished including: caring for the staff, embracing principles around DEAI and sustainability, defining our brand for the future, and coming through the pandemic with financial health.”

Since 2008, Armstrong has overseen the New York foundation and museum as well as its satellites in Venice and Bilbao, as well as plans for one forthcoming in Abu Dhabi. He succeeded the museum’s former director Thomas Krens, leading a push to expand the museum’s reach internationally and further securing the museum’s financial footing. During Armstrong’s tenure, the museum’s endowment has more than doubled.

His tenure has not been without tumult. The project to build the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi has been long delayed and has frequently faced allegations of workers’ rights violations, and staff at the Guggenheim Museum in New York have at times decried Armstrong’s leadership.

Prior to heading the Guggenheim, Armstrong served as director of the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh and the Whitney Museum in New York.