Guggenheim Fellowships Awarded to Dread Scott, Tourmaline, Helen Molesworth, More

The Guggenheim Fellowships, long considered one of the most important grants series in the art world and the humanities and sciences at large, have revealed their 2021 awardees, which this year include a mix of up-and-comers and established figures alike.

Among the 184 grantees named as fellows through the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation are artists whose work has received a new level of attention in the past year. Tourmaline, whose films have focused on members of the Black queer community left out of archives, will receive a fellowship, as will Jesse Krimes, whose work was recently featured in the acclaimed MoMA PS1 exhibition “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration.”

Cauleen Smith, who was recently the subject of a Whitney Museum survey, also got a fellowship, as did Jill Magid, who last year dispersed 120,000 coins around U.S. bodegas as part of a project called Tender, and Kameelah Janan Rasheed, whose work takes the form of text-based pieces and sound installations and was recently exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum.

Honoring his late father, who was a painter and received a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1968, actor Robert De Niro is underwriting the fellowship for Peter B. Williams, who is known for his vibrant paintings depicting the diversity of Black Americans.

More well-known artists got Guggenheim Fellowships, too. Among those figures are Dread Scott, whose art has long explored systemic racism and forms of protest; Dara Birnbaum, a video artist affiliated with the Pictures Generation; Pepón Osorio, whose installations have focused on the Puerto Rican community; William Cordova, who makes installations about displacement; and Enrique Chagoya, whose paintings and prints offer alternative visions of historical happenings.

Also receiving awards are Chon Noriega, an art historian who recently co-edited a key anthology of Chicano/a art; Michelle Grabner, an artist and a curator of the 2014 Whitney Biennial and the 2018 Front International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art; and curator Helen Molesworth, formerly of the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles.

A full list of the 2021 winners is available on the Guggenheim Foundation’s website.