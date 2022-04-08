Guggenheim Fellowships Go to Filmmaker Ja’Tovia Gary, Artist Maria Gaspar and More

The Guggenheim Foundation announced the 2022 recipients of its fellowships, which are prized by artists because they can offer key funding at a significant stage of one’s career.

Among the 180 winners this time around are photographers, filmmakers, and painters, in addition to a selection of writers, mathematicians, scientists, and academics. Because the funding level varies by grantee, an amount for each individual has not been disclosed.

Winning a Guggenheim Fellowship is considered a grand achievement for an artist. The funding that the award comes with can allow creators of all kinds to undertake particularly ambitioustj projects.

“Becoming a Guggenheim Fellow offered me the time and space to focus solely on the work that was the most important to me. I was free to think and create in a way that opened myriad opportunities for me and my art,” photographer Cindy Sherman, who received a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1983, said in a statement. “I know this years’ Fellows will experience this honor as the greatest gift, as I did.”

A grant endowed by the actor Robert De Niro went to the painter Mark Thomas Gibson, whose figurations have mulled various facets of the Black experience in the U.S., including violence brought on by the Ku Klux Klan and monuments with racist histories.

Also named as winners of the grants were Ja’Tovia Gary, whose films and installations center Black women; Maria Gaspar, whose installations and sculptures consider power structures; Josephine Meckseper, whose vitrine-like sculptures draw on consumerist tendencies; and Cannupa Hanska Lueger, whose sculptures explore violence against Indigenous communities and the environment.

Anna Sew Hoy, Alison O’Daniel, Bruce Yonemoto, and Sam Contis were also among those received fellowships this year.

A full list of winners is available on the Guggenheim Foundation’s website.