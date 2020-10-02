Guggenheim Members Met With Protests, Antwaun Sargent Interviews Awol Erizku, and More: Morning Links from October 2, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

After a lengthy renaming process, the former Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art in Rotterdam will be called the Kunstinstituut Melly. [The Art Newspaper]

Local 30, the union representing workers at the Guggenheim, staged a protest outside the museum during its members-only reopening. [Hyperallergic]

The next edition of the Whitney Biennial has been postponed to 2022. [ARTnews]

The charity auction of major works from the Keith Haring Foundation ended Thursday, netting more than three times its pre-sale high estimate of $1.4 million. [Art Market Monitor]

Perspective

“What, after all, is the point of restoring a museum or an art center when what people really need is an end to the political order?” Kaelen Wilson-Goldie on Beirut after the explosion. [Artforum]

A writer’s visit to the Dorothea Tanning archive in Manhattan becomes a dive into the famed painter’s late, lesser-known works. [The Paris Review]

Roxana Robinson recounts her encounter with the famously reclusive Georgia O’Keeffe. [The New Yorker]

Art & Artists

Conceptual artist Jill Magid is paying New York’s bodegas with 120,000 pennies inscribed with messages about the pandemic. [The New York Times]

Antwaun Sargent in conversation with photographer and artist Awol Erizku. [GQ]

Christopher Knight reviews a new book on the legacy of Louise and Walter Arensberg, the influential 20th-century collectors whose storied collection became a thing of Los Angeles legend. [The Los Angeles Times]