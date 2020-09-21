Guggenheim Museum Acquires Maurizio Cattelan’s Infamous Banana Artwork and More: Morning Links from September 21, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Market

Gagosian has sold five works from a new series by Ed Ruscha, which was the subject of the the first presentation in the second season of the gallery’s “Artist Spotlight” program online. [Art Market Monitor]

Banksy’s homage to Claude Monet’s iconic painting depicting a bridge over a green lily pond will go on sale with Sotheby’s in London on October 21. The painting, which is estimated between £3 million and £5 million (about $3.9 million to $6.5 million), shows shopping carts and traffic cones in the water. [The Guardian]

Bloomberg has details on the sale of works from the collection of billionaire investor and businessman Ronald O. Perelman, who has appeared on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list. Among the works that have been sold off privately are Cy Twombly’s Leaving Paphos Ringed with Waves (I) and Gerhard Richter’s Zwei Kerzen (Two Candles). [Bloomberg]

The Royal Academy in London is reportedly weighing the costs and benefits of the potential sale of Michelangelo’s marble Taddei Tondo, which is part of its collection. The sale of the work could alleviate financial fallout the institution is facing as a result of the pandemic. [The Guardian]

News

The chair of the board of trustees at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has stepped down following the dismissal of the institution’s director Nathalie Bondil, who is suing the museum over her termination. [The Art Newspaper]

Art & Artists

The Guggenheim Museum in New York has added Maurizio Cattelan’s banana artwork Comedian, which attracted attention at Art Basel Miami in 2019, to its collection. The acquisition does not come with a banana included, but rather 14 pages of instructions on how to install and show the fruit taped on a wall. [The New York Times]

The Courtauld Gallery in London has acquired a Paul Gauguin manuscript that contains some 30 images and has been described by Ketty Gottardo, the institution’s curator of drawings, as “part-memoir and part-manifesto.” [The Art Newspaper]

Gerhard Richter has created three new stained glass windows featuring abstract designs for Tholey Abbey in Germany, which has also commissioned artist Mahbuba Maqsoodi for 34 other church windows. [The New York Times]

Reviews & Essays

Christopher Knight reviewed the tenth season of PBS’s television series Art in the Twenty-First Century, writing that footage of artists working in their studios “gives physical, hands-on emphasis to art—something usually experienced in a please-don’t-touch way.” [Los Angeles Times]

Here’s a look at the Louvre’s upcoming exhibition of work by the 16th-century painter Albrecht Altdorfer, who has been largely unrecognized outside of Germany. [The Wall Street Journal]

Finally, Francine Prose writes on delicacy and violence in depictions of unicorns in 15th-century tapestries, which were set to go on view at the Met Cloisters in New York earlier this year: “Perhaps the cruelty and bloody-mindedness of this year has brought carnage into sharper focus.” [The Paris Review]