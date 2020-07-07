Guinea Pigs in Museums, FIAC Fair Plans Move Ahead, and More: Morning Links from July 7, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Guardian art critic Adrian Searle paid an early press visit to the National Gallery in London—reopening this week with new rules and stipulations—and got “the feeling the few dozen of us wandering the galleries were guinea pigs for a system that needs to evolve in practice.” [The Guardian]

With uncertainty surrounding the prospects for market stability and cross-border travel in the months to come, the organizers of the FIAC art fair in Paris are moving ahead with plans to present the fair in Paris in late October. [The Art Newspaper]

Calls to remove a New Deal-era mural in Kentucky depicting slaves and vengeful Native Americans have met with resistance. “An alumnus has filed a suit to save a fresco at the University of Kentucky that depicts enslaved people; a Black artist whose work is shown with it also wants the mural to stay.” [The New York Times]

The new documentary Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly focuses on the artist work on his recent “@Large: Ai Weiwei on Alcatraz” exhibition in San Francisco. [ARTnews]

Change

Yvette Mutumba, the Stedelijk Museum’s newly appointed curator-at-large, says that decolonizing institutions “has to hurt.” [Frieze]

The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., acquired a painting by Native American artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith. “On the one hand, it’s joyful; we’ve broken that buckskin ceiling,” she said. “On the other, it’s stunning that this museum hasn’t purchased a piece of Native American art” before.” [Minneapolis Star-Tribune]

An editorial issued by the Guardian finds much to like in the UK government’s crisis-management decision to pump £1.57 billion into the arts. “Not only has the government accepted that the arts are of vital importance to the economy,” the newspaper opines, “it has also recognized that their value is not purely instrumental.” Also: “The challenge now is to ensure that anxiety and pessimism do not stifle invention and courage.” [The Guardian]

Misc.

An early digital version of Stewart Brand’s Whole Earth Catalog is now archived online. [Archive.org]

From Architectural Digest: “This is One of the Best Shelving Units for Displaying Art We’ve Ever Seen.” (It was designed by Office of Tangible Space for the online gallery Uprise Art.) [Architectural Digest]

Lego is launching new “LEGO ART sets” that allow users to recreate images of icons, among them one of Marilyn Monroe as seen by Andy Warhol. [House Beautiful]