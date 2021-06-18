Billionaire Donates More to Renamed Museum, Artists Split Prize, and More: Morning Links for June 18, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THERE’S MORE UNUSUAL ART-PRIZE ACTIVITY IN THE UNITED KINGDOM. The jury of the prestigious Artes Mundi award, which is based in Cardiff, Wales, declined to name a lone winner for its £40,000 (about $55,600) top honor. It instead decided to give all six of this year’s nominees £10,000 ($13,900), citing the “exceptional social and economic upheaval” of this pandemic moment, the Guardian reports. The co-winners are Firelei Báez, Dineo Seshee Bopape, Meiro Koizumi, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, Prabhakar Pachpute, and Carrie Mae Weems. In 2019, the four artists in the running for the Turner Prize decided to evenly divide the prize money, leading the veteran artist Tracey Emin to quip, “It could never have happened in my day.”

THE WRITER JANET MALCOLM HAS DIED at the age of 86, of lung cancer, bringing to a close a career that spanned more than half a century, the New York Times reports. During that time, Malcolm profiled a wide array of influential figures, including the photographer Thomas Struth (in 2011), the painter David Salle (in a famed 1994 essay with 41 sections), and writer Ingrid Sischy when she was editor of Artforum (in 1986). In a collection of remembrances in the New Yorker, journalist Gideon Lewis-Kraus homes in on that last piece, which begins with a vivid description of art historian Rosalind Krauss ’s SoHo home. Malcolm writes, “No one can leave this loft without feeling a little rebuked: one’s own house suddenly seems cluttered, inchoate, banal.” Malcolm also made art, as the Washington Post notes, exhibiting collages (some inspired by the poetry of Emily Dickinson) and releasing a photography book.

The Digest

The National Gallery of Art will no longer require vaccinated visitors to wear masks, making it among the first museums in Washington, D.C., to drop the mandate. The NGA is completing its reopening today, welcoming people back to its East Building. [The Washington Post]

Wilhem Sasnal’s latest exhibition, at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jewsin Warsaw, includes paintings that deal with the Holocaust in the country. For decades, the role of some Poles in the atrocities was obscured, “and it’s still so difficult to see that people don’t want to acknowledge it,” Sasnal said. “People totally refuse, and this is the mainstream Polish government attitude.” [Associated Press]

After being restored, a horse-drawn golden coach that Dutch royals use for official events is on display at the Amsterdam Museum, in a show about the country’s colonial history. Imagery on the vehicle has long been criticized as racist; the king of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, has not said if the royal family will will continue to use it after the exhibition. [AFP/France 24]

The galleries just keep coming in wealthy vacation enclaves! Lehmann Maupin is opening a pop-up joint venture with the design-focused Carpenters Workshop in Aspen, Colorado, and another, solo, in Palm Beach, Florida, where it also had a temporary space last summer. (Just last month, it announced a seasonal location in Taipei.) [The Art Newspaper]

Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach—who has donated more than $60 million to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo, New York—is now offering to give another $2.5 million if that sum is matched by other donors. The institution is currently building an expansion, and is scheduled to reopen next year as the Buffalo Albright-Knox-Gundlach Art Museum. It has so far raised $152.5 million of the $168 million needed for the construction work. [The Buffalo News]

After going 40 days without a locally transmitted case of Covid-19, the Australian city of Canberra has seen four new cases recently. One infected man visited the National Gallery of Australia to see its “Botticelli to Van Gogh” exhibition on Monday, and everyone who was there at the same time as him is being told to get tested. [Daily Mail]

During the first weekend of each month, in the cafe of the newly renovated Philadelphia Museum of Art, a different local chef will offer up their cooking in a “chef-in-residence” program created by the Constellation Culinary Group, which handles dining at the PMA. [Philadelphia Voice]

The Kicker

ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE RAMIKEN CRUCIBLE GALLERY in Brooklyn, there is an impressively sized waste transfer station where it seems like something loud and exciting is always taking place. Now, thanks to the magic of digital technology, you can watch the action at the facility 24 hours a day via a live video feed on Ramiken’s website. It’s a project by a Los Angeles–based artist by the name of Plano Lee , and the gallery said in an announcement email that prime viewing hours are between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. EDT. If you’re looking to dispose of construction materials, the station will take them for $133 a ton, according to Ramiken. [Ramiken Crucible]