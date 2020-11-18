South Korea’s Gwangju Biennale Reveals Artist List for Star-Studded 2021 Edition

The Gwangju Biennale in South Korea has revealed the full list of artists participating in its 13th edition, slated to run February 26 through May 9, 2021. The exhibition, titled “Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning: 13th Gwangju Biennale,” will take place in four venues across the South Korean city—the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall, Gwangju National Museum, Gwangju Theater, and the community art space Horanggasy Artpolygon, which is situated on the Yangnim mountain—and is being curated by Defne Ayas and Natasha Ginwala.

According to a statement by the curators, the biennial will interrogate “multitudinous forms of intelligence, planetary life-systems, and modes of communal survival as they contend with the future horizon of cognitive capitalism, algorithmic violence, and planetary imperialisms.” Work by 69 artists, including Cecilia Vicuña, Tishan Hsu, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Pacita Abad, and Moon Kyungwon, will be on display.

Speaking of the participating artists and collectives, Ayas and Ginwala said in a statement, “We are committed to artists with mind-expanding and ever-inclusive practices, those that act beyond the binary framings of insider and outsider, legal and illegal, masculine and feminine, that are each invested in interdisciplinary frameworks traversing ancestral knowledge, augmented intelligence, and healing systems.”

The full list of participants in the 2021 Gwangju Biennale is below.

∞OS (Dmitry Paranyushkin and Koo Des)

Pacita Abad

Korakrit Arunanondchai

Katarina Barruk

Farid Belkahia

Cecilia Bengolea

Seyni Camara

Quishile Charan & Esha Pillay (aka The Bad Fiji Gyals)

Yin-Ju Chen & Li-Chun Lin (Marina)

Ali Cherri

Hyun-Taek Cho

Vaginal Davis

Cian Dayrit

Emo de Medeiros

Patricia Domínguez

Theo Eshetu

Gerard Fortuné

John Gerrard

Sonia Gomes

Trajal Harrell

Femke Herregraven

Lynn Hershman Leeson

Tishan Hsu

Gözde Ilkin

Jeong Kwan

Jumaadi

Karrabing Film Collective

Sangdon Kim

Sylbee Kim

Timoteus Anggawan Kusno

Kwak Duck-Jun

Gap-Chul Lee

Kangseung Lee

Sangho Lee

Liliane Lijn

Candice Lin

Vivian Lynn

Abu Bakarr Mansaray

Angela Melitopoulos

Ana María Millán

Min Joung-Ki

Ad Minoliti

Moon Kyungwon

MOON & JEON,

Siyabonga Mthembu

nasa4nasa

Pedro Neves Marques

Kira Nova

Fernando Palma Rodríguez

People’s Archive of Rural India – PARI

Rajni Perera

Outi Pieski

Angelo Plessas

Gala Porras-Kim

Ana Prvački

Judy Radul

Sahej Rahal

Zofia Rydet

Jacolby Satterwhite

Arpita Singh

Tcheu Siong

Chrysanne Stathacos

Alexandra Sukhareva

Shannon Te Ao

Sissel Tolaas

Cecilia Vicuña

Ouattara Watts

Shen Xin

Tuguldur Yondonjamts