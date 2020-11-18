South Korea’s Gwangju Biennale Reveals Artist List for Star-Studded 2021 Edition

The Gwangju Biennale in South Korea has revealed the full list of artists participating in its 13th edition, slated to run February 26 through May 9, 2021. The exhibition, titled “Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning: 13th Gwangju Biennale,” will take place in four venues across the South Korean city—the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall, Gwangju National Museum, Gwangju Theater, and the community art space Horanggasy Artpolygon, which is situated on the Yangnim mountain—and is being curated by Defne Ayas and Natasha Ginwala.
According to a statement by the curators, the biennial will interrogate “multitudinous forms of intelligence, planetary life-systems, and modes of communal survival as they contend with the future horizon of cognitive capitalism, algorithmic violence, and planetary imperialisms.” Work by 69 artists, including Cecilia Vicuña, Tishan Hsu, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Pacita Abad, and Moon Kyungwon, will be on display.
Speaking of the participating artists and collectives, Ayas and Ginwala said in a statement, “We are committed to artists with mind-expanding and ever-inclusive practices, those that act beyond the binary framings of insider and outsider, legal and illegal, masculine and feminine, that are each invested in interdisciplinary frameworks traversing ancestral knowledge, augmented intelligence, and healing systems.”
The full list of participants in the 2021 Gwangju Biennale is below.
∞OS (Dmitry Paranyushkin and Koo Des)
Pacita Abad
Korakrit Arunanondchai
Katarina Barruk
Farid Belkahia
Cecilia Bengolea
Seyni Camara
Quishile Charan & Esha Pillay (aka The Bad Fiji Gyals)
Yin-Ju Chen & Li-Chun Lin (Marina)
Ali Cherri
Hyun-Taek Cho
Vaginal Davis
Cian Dayrit
Emo de Medeiros
Patricia Domínguez
Theo Eshetu
Gerard Fortuné
John Gerrard
Sonia Gomes
Trajal Harrell
Femke Herregraven
Lynn Hershman Leeson
Tishan Hsu
Gözde Ilkin
Jeong Kwan
Jumaadi
Karrabing Film Collective
Sangdon Kim
Sylbee Kim
Timoteus Anggawan Kusno
Kwak Duck-Jun
Gap-Chul Lee
Kangseung Lee
Sangho Lee
Liliane Lijn
Candice Lin
Vivian Lynn
Abu Bakarr Mansaray
Angela Melitopoulos
Ana María Millán
Min Joung-Ki
Ad Minoliti
Moon Kyungwon
MOON & JEON,
Siyabonga Mthembu
nasa4nasa
Pedro Neves Marques
Kira Nova
Fernando Palma Rodríguez
People’s Archive of Rural India – PARI
Rajni Perera
Outi Pieski
Angelo Plessas
Gala Porras-Kim
Ana Prvački
Judy Radul
Sahej Rahal
Zofia Rydet
Jacolby Satterwhite
Arpita Singh
Tcheu Siong
Chrysanne Stathacos
Alexandra Sukhareva
Shannon Te Ao
Sissel Tolaas
Cecilia Vicuña
Ouattara Watts
Shen Xin
Tuguldur Yondonjamts