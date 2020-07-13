Hagia Sophia to Become Mosque, Gary Garrels Resigns at SFMOMA, and More: Morning Links from July 13, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a decree stating that the Hagia Sophia be turned into a mosque after years as a museum, leaving some politicians and experts displeased. [The New York Times]

Following an outcry from staff over his comments at a recent meeting, Gary Garrels, senior curator of painting and sculpture at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, has resigned from his post. [Artnet News]

Jane Walentas, an artist and arts philanthropist that crafted a famed carousel in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood, has died at 76. [The Art Newspaper]

Suddenly, thanks to the arrival of several notable galleries that have opened spaces there, East Hampton is an art destination for New Yorkers who have left the city. [The New York Times]

Art and Artists

“It is not good enough that Tate, MoMA, the Pompidou, or others pay lip service to World Art at the expense of art and of artists,” Anish Kapoor writes in a statement on the status of non-Western artists. [Artnet News]

Artist duo Gilbert and George has quit London’s Royal Academy of Art after a planned show of theirs set to happen there failed to happen as planned. [The Guardian]

After it was postponed by the coronavirus, an Artemisia Gentileschi retrospective will open at London’s National Gallery on October 3. [The Art Newspaper]

Market

Sanyu, a famed Chinese modernist, is the latest art-market sensation in Asia. Here’s why. [CNN]

At a Christie’s sale in Hong Kong last week, a Sanyu painting sold for $24.7 million, setting a record for a still life by the artist. [Art Market Monitor]