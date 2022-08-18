Fashion Legend Hanae Mori Dies at 96, ICA Philadelphia Hires Chief Curator, and More: Morning Links for August 18, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

HANAE MORI, THE JAPANESE FASHION DESIGNER who blazed a trail to the upper-most echelon of her industry, has died at 96, the New York Times reports. During a career that began in the early 1950s with an atelier in the Shinjuku area of Tokyo and ended formally with a farewell Paris show in 2004, Mori won fame—and big business—for styles that Japanese motifs with Western staples. In 1977, she was accepted by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, making her “the first Asian woman to join the Paris guild of the world’s top designers,” Robert D. McFadden writes. Two years earlier, Bernadine Morris noted in a Times review of her clothes: “Works of art they definitely are.”

THE TOP JOBS. Hallie Ringle has been named chief curator of the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Artforum reports. Ringle is currently curator of contemporary art at the Birmingham Museum of Art in Alabama and curator at large at MoMA PS1 in New York. Artforum has the news that Lynette L. Allston has been tapped to be the next president of the board of trustees at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. Allston, who is the first Indigenous person to lead the board of a major arts institution in the United States, also serves as chief and chair emeritus of the tribal council of the Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia.

The Digest

ARTIST INTERVIEWS. Theaster Gates chatted with Dezeen about his Serpentine Pavilion in London, and Pipilotti Rist was featured in CNN, talking about her show at Tai Kwun in Hong Kong. “Light projecting from pelvises is a common motif in Rist’s art,” it noted. She explained: “It’s where we saw the light when we came out from our mothers.”

Architect Santiago Calatrava paints for three hours every morning at a studio in his residence, before heading off to his architecture office in central Zurich. “I find much beauty and inspiration in the natural world,” he said. Here is a look inside the spaces he calls home. [Architectural Digest]

New Zealand’s government said that it is introducing a royalty program that will pay artists or their estates five percent when their work is resold. It is set to go into effect by the end of 2024. [Stuff]

The Helen Frankenthaler Foundation’s Frankenthaler Climate Initiative has given $3 million in grants to nearly 50 institutions, including the Judd Foundation in Marfa, Texas, which is working to create facilities that are net-zero in carbon. [The Architect’s Newspaper]

Art once owned by Horst Rechelbacher, the late founder of the Aveda Institute, will be sold at Revere Auctions in St. Paul, Minnesota. The lots include work by Salvador Dalí and Carlo Bugatti. [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]

The Kicker

GALILEO, GALILEO, FIGARO, MAGNIFICO. The University of Michigan Library recently came to a heartbreaking conclusion: A manuscript in its collection that it believed to be penned in 1610 by Galileo Galilei is fake, the New York Times reports. Nick Wilding, an expert on forgery who teaches at the Rare Book School at the University of Virginia , first raised the possibility that it was not the genuine article, which further research confirmed. Still, there is a kind of silver lining. As the interim dean of the Michigan university’s libraries, Donna L. Hayward, said, “The forgery is a really good one. The discovery in some ways makes this a more fascinating item.” [NYT]