Harry Brant, Socialite Son of Top Art Collector Peter Brant, Is Dead at 24

Harry Brant, the son of Peter M. Brant—a major art collector who owns Interview magazine and founded an eponymous foundation in Greenwich, Connecticut—has died at 24. His family said that he died on January 17 of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. According to the New York Times, Brant had battled with addiction for several years.

Harry Brant was considered a force within the fashion world, where he was known for taking on modeling gigs that pushed at gender binaries. Italian Vogue featured Brant in its pages, and he appeared in campaigns for the French fashion house Balmain. He also was a columnist for Interview, and was preparing to take on a larger role at the publication, according to his family’s statement.

“We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease,” the Brant family said in a statement. “He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.

Harry’s father, Peter, is recognized as one of the world’s top collectors, having appeared on ARTnews‘s Top 200 Collectors list each year since 2008. His collection has included significant works by Jeff Koons, Urs Fischer, Maurizio Cattelan, and many more.

Harry came from wealth, and was not shy about that. In a 2012 Vanity Fair profile, Nancy Jo Sales called Harry and his brother Peter Brant II “unabashed 1-percenters.” Occasionally, his displays of wealth generated negative press. In 2016, Harry made headlines when he was charged with resisting arrest and drug possession in Connecticut. Greenwich Time reported that he had allegedly refused to pay a $27.85 taxi fare.

Harry was perhaps known best a socialite, having appeared at high-class parties alongside his brother, with whom he created a makeup line for MAC. “One thing in particular I like is dressing up and each time taking on a new persona, every time you go out,” Harry told Vanity Fair in 2012.