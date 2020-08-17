Hirshhorn Adds New Sculptures to Collection and More: Morning Links from August 17, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

Museums

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced that art institutions in New York City can reopen at limited capacity beginning Monday, August 24. [ARTnews]

When the Metropolitan Museum of Art reopens on August 29 it will unveil the exhibition “Making the Met,” which traces key moments in the institution’s history. [The Wall Street Journal]

The Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C. will debut two new acquisitions—large-scale sculptures by Huma Bhabha and Sterling Ruby—with the reopening of its garden on Monday. [The Art Newspaper]

A group of international museums and organizations have joined forces to aid institutions in Beirut damaged by the August 4 explosions. [The Art Newspaper]

R.I.P.

Luchita Hurtado, who created dreamlike paintings of women and the natural world, has died at age 99. [ARTnews]

The Market

Read an analysis of Roy Lichtenstein and the Pop art masterpiece market on Art Market Monitor Pro. [Art Market Monitor]

Monuments

Holland Cotter writes that the new Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville: “With its amphitheater shape, stagelike plot of grass, and soon-evident handmadeness, it feels receptive and usable, a place for things to happen, for performances. (You’re part of one as you bend in close to read the names and stories.)” [The New York Times]

Art & Artists

Roberta Smith writes on four group shows in New York at Karma, Steven Harvey Fine Art Projects, Tibor de Nagy, and Andrew Edlin Gallery: “These types of exhibitions allow us to catch up, to cover extra ground and to appreciate the persistence, against all odds, of art galleries that are less than global in their reach.” [The New York Times]

A piece on Sanford Biggers, whose upcoming exhibition at the Bronx Museum of the Arts will feature some 60 quilt-based works. “I consider them between painting, drawing and sculpture, and a repository of memory—the memory of the body,” the artist said of his quilts. [The New York Times]

And here’s a report on 65 pieces from the Buckingham Palace art collection—including works by Rembrandt and Vermeer—going on view in a gallery display for the first time in December. [The Guardian]