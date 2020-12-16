Hunter Biden Gets Solo Show, Boston Museums Close Again, and More: Morning Links from December 16, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Hunter Biden—who makes paintings while not conducting business—will reportedly get his first solo show at New York’s Georgès Berges gallery. [Page Six]

Young-Il Ahn, an artist who turned a traumatic experience into lush abstractions, has died at 86. In 2017, he became the first Korean American artist to have a show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. [ARTnews]

Brian P. Kennedy, director of the Peabody-Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, will abruptly vacate his post on December 31 after less than two years. No reason was given for his departure. [WBUR]

Boston museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts and the Institute of Contemporary Art, are closing once again due to Covid-19. [Boston.com]

Artists

Among the works set to screen digitally in 2021 as part of the Sundance Film Festival is a work by an artist: the first feature from Amalia Ulman. [Indiewire]

Why does Victor Burgin’s photography continue to intrigue? Take a look inside the Conceptualist’s work. [The Guardian]

Controversies

Maggi Hambling has defended her controversial Mary Wollstonecraft sculpture in England, saying, “I wanted to capture the spirit of Mary Wollstonecraft and the struggle for the rights of women. It’s a struggle that goes on—and so the figure is a challenge to our world.” [The Guardian]

Isamu Noguchi works have a history of being altered or destroyed. Take a look back at just a few of the artist’s works that were changed after their unveiling. [The Noguchi Museum]

The latest Noguchi work to be altered is beloved one formerly set in a Midtown Manhattan lobby. Last week, the artist’s museum revealed that it had been disassembled. [ARTnews]