‘Incredibly Rare’ Roman Mausoleum Unearthed in London

View of excavations ahead of the construction of The Liberty of Southwark, London, 2022.

A Roman mausoleum was uncovered below a south London construction site by a team from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA).

The “incredibly rare” discovery is “the most intact Roman mausoleum ever to be discovered in Britain,” boasting interior flooring and a “striking mosaic,” MOLA explained in a statement.

A total of 100 coins, pottery fragments, and roofing tiles were also uncovered at the site. While there were no coffins or human remains found, there were more than 80 Roman burials in the surrounding area. They included such objects as glass beads and copper bracelets.

The team believes that the wealthier Romans would have originally been buried inside the mausoleum.

“The rediscovery of this Roman mausoleum and mosaics is a testament to the rich tapestry of our past,” said Catherine Rose, a councilor for the London Borough of Southwark, in a statement.

Last year, the team found the largest Roman mosaic in more than 50 years at the site.

Offices, store, and homes will now be constructed on the site in Southwark, close to the south bank of the Thames River. Now that the excavation is complete, the mausoleum is slated to be restored and displayed for the public.