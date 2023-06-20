Independent Names 32 Exhibitors for Second 20th-Century Art Fair

Independent New York has revealed the exhibitors for its second-ever 20th Century art fair in New York, devoted to art made during that timeframe.

As with the last year’s inaugural edition, this one will be held at the Battery Maritime Building at the southern tip of Manhattan. The 2023 fair will run September 7–10, coinciding with the Armory Show, one of the biggest art fairs in New York and a major event of the fall season.

Some 32 exhibitors are set to take part, around the same number as last time and a fraction of the amount that show at the Armory Show. Compared to that fair, however, Independent 20th Century is a more focused boutique fair with a stated focus.

Among the exhibitors this time are Vito Schnabel Gallery, Venus Over Manhattan, and the Hauser & Wirth Institute, the nonprofit arm of the similarly named mega-gallery.

The exhibitor list follows below, with asterisks denoting galleries making their Independent 20th Century debut.

Alexandre

James Barron Art*

Beck & Eggeling International Fine Art* Galerie Hervé Bize

Galleria Tommaso Calabro

Corbett vs. Dempsey

Galerie Volker Diehl x Dep Art Gallery* Donald Ellis Gallery*

Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel

Fridman Gallery

James Fuentes

Galatea

Garth Greenan Gallery

Galerie Michael Janssen*

Karma

RYAN LEE

Galerie Lelong & Co.

Jane Lombard Gallery*

Luxembourg & Co.

Nahmad Contemporary

Perrotin

Almine Rech*

Diane Rosenstein Gallery

S94 Design

Richard Saltoun

Sies + Höke*

1/9unosunove Gallery*

Van Doren Waxter*

Venus Over Manhattan

Vito Schnabel Gallery

Hauser & Wirth Institute*

Zürcher Gallery*