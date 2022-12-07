Independent New York Names Exhibitors for 2023 Fair

The Independent art fair has announced the exhibitors for its forthcoming edition in New York, which will run from May 11 to 14 at Tribeca’s Spring Studios.

The small-scale but reliably elegant event, now in its 14th year, has an unusual model in which prospective participants are nominated by the fair’s cofounder, Matthew Higgs. Doing so encourages collaboration, and it’s common for exhibitors to share booths, giving a museum-like feel to the showcase. This year, 66 galleries and nonprofit organizations have been accepted, 16 of which are first-time exhibitors.

In an interview, Elizabeth Dee, the fair’s cofounder, said, “I think people appreciate Independent because it’s talking about the future, particularly the May edition. But it’s never been just about the young and new—we have galleries like Maureen Paley and Kasmin, who are very established, right next to an emerging gallery from the U.K. or Berlin. The context and credibility of a gallery that’s been around for 30-plus years alongside a new gallery helps crystalize a sense of trust and establishment.”

The galleries making their debut include Stephen Friedman Gallery (London), Sargent’s Daughters (New York), and Diane Rosenstein Gallery (Los Angeles). A few of the New York galleries lined up to offer their wares are Magenta Plains, Karma, and P.P.O.W, while Richard Saltoun (London), Morán Morán (Mexico City and Los Angeles), and Air de Paris (Romainville, France) are among the international offerings.

Dee added that since starting Independent, she’s noticed “a critical shift in the generational structure. What I’m seeing is that among the next generations rising of galleries there’s a real social consciousness. We’ve really extended a hand to galleries working in that area, to bring them into the fabric of the art world. We wanted to show a true reflection of what the art world looks like, not just the art market.”

As in the previous edition, the fair will produce online accompaniments in the lead up to its opening, such as videos, features on the participants, and artists interviews. Presentation highlights will be announced in early 2023.

Independent permanently changed its dates to May, meaning it will open amid the city’s busy spring fair season, coinciding with TEFAF New York and the Future Fair and running a week prior to Frieze New York and NADA.

The full exhibitor list follows below, with asterisks denoting first-timers at the fair.

Adams and Ollman

Air de Paris

Alexandre Gallery

Nicelle Beauchene Gallery

Broadway

CANADA

Ciaccia Levi*

Corbett vs. Dempsey

Creative Growth

Deli Gallery

Downs & Ross

Derek Eller Gallery

Bradley Ertaskiran

F*

Fazakas Gallery

Fleisher/Ollman

Fortnight Institute

Foxy Production*

Stephen Friedman Gallery*

Gordon Robichaux

Jay Gorney

Garth Greenan Gallery

Jack Hanley Gallery

Higher Pictures Generation

Nina Johnson

Kapp Kapp*

Karma

Kasmin

King’s Leap*

Kristina Kite Gallery

Klaus von Nichtssagend

Gallery Lubov*

MAGENTA PLAINS

moniquemeloche

Morán Morán

Mrs.

NıCOLETTı*

Night Gallery

Off Paradise

Maureen Paley

Parker Gallery

franklin parrasch gallery parrasch heijnen

Peres Projects

Galerie Francesca Pia

P·P·O·W

Niru Ratnam*

REGULARNORMAL

Ricco/Maresca Gallery

Meredith Rosen Gallery*

Diane Rosenstein Gallery*

Ross + Kramer

Richard Saltoun Gallery

Margot Samel*

sans titre*

Sargent’s Daughters*

Vito Schnabel Gallery

Kerry Schuss Gallery

STARS*

The Sunday Painter

Temnikova & Kasela

Tilton Gallery

Various Small Fires

Nicola Vassell Gallery

VITRINE*

White Columns