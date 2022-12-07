Independent New York Names Exhibitors for 2023 Fair

The Independent art fair has announced the exhibitors for its forthcoming edition in New York, which will run from May 11 to 14 at Tribeca’s Spring Studios.
The small-scale but reliably elegant event, now in its 14th year, has an unusual model in which prospective participants are nominated by the fair’s cofounder, Matthew Higgs. Doing so encourages collaboration, and it’s common for exhibitors to share booths, giving a museum-like feel to the showcase. This year, 66 galleries and nonprofit organizations have been accepted, 16 of which are first-time exhibitors.
In an interview, Elizabeth Dee, the fair’s cofounder, said, “I think people appreciate Independent because it’s talking about the future, particularly the May edition. But it’s never been just about the young and new—we have galleries like Maureen Paley and Kasmin, who are very established, right next to an emerging gallery from the U.K. or Berlin. The context and credibility of a gallery that’s been around for 30-plus years alongside a new gallery helps crystalize a sense of trust and establishment.”
The galleries making their debut include Stephen Friedman Gallery (London), Sargent’s Daughters (New York), and Diane Rosenstein Gallery (Los Angeles). A few of the New York galleries lined up to offer their wares are Magenta Plains, Karma, and P.P.O.W, while Richard Saltoun (London), Morán Morán (Mexico City and Los Angeles), and Air de Paris (Romainville, France) are among the international offerings.
Dee added that since starting Independent, she’s noticed “a critical shift in the generational structure. What I’m seeing is that among the next generations rising of galleries there’s a real social consciousness. We’ve really extended a hand to galleries working in that area, to bring them into the fabric of the art world. We wanted to show a true reflection of what the art world looks like, not just the art market.”
As in the previous edition, the fair will produce online accompaniments in the lead up to its opening, such as videos, features on the participants, and artists interviews. Presentation highlights will be announced in early 2023.
Independent permanently changed its dates to May, meaning it will open amid the city’s busy spring fair season, coinciding with TEFAF New York and the Future Fair and running a week prior to Frieze New York and NADA.
The full exhibitor list follows below, with asterisks denoting first-timers at the fair.
Adams and Ollman
Air de Paris
Alexandre Gallery
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery
Broadway
CANADA
Ciaccia Levi*
Corbett vs. Dempsey
Creative Growth
Deli Gallery
Downs & Ross
Derek Eller Gallery
Bradley Ertaskiran
F*
Fazakas Gallery
Fleisher/Ollman
Fortnight Institute
Foxy Production*
Stephen Friedman Gallery*
Gordon Robichaux
Jay Gorney
Garth Greenan Gallery
Jack Hanley Gallery
Higher Pictures Generation
Nina Johnson
Kapp Kapp*
Karma
Kasmin
King’s Leap*
Kristina Kite Gallery
Klaus von Nichtssagend
Gallery Lubov*
MAGENTA PLAINS
moniquemeloche
Morán Morán
Mrs.
NıCOLETTı*
Night Gallery
Off Paradise
Maureen Paley
Parker Gallery
franklin parrasch gallery parrasch heijnen
Peres Projects
Galerie Francesca Pia
P·P·O·W
Niru Ratnam*
REGULARNORMAL
Ricco/Maresca Gallery
Meredith Rosen Gallery*
Diane Rosenstein Gallery*
Ross + Kramer
Richard Saltoun Gallery
Margot Samel*
sans titre*
Sargent’s Daughters*
Vito Schnabel Gallery
Kerry Schuss Gallery
STARS*
The Sunday Painter
Temnikova & Kasela
Tilton Gallery
Various Small Fires
Nicola Vassell Gallery
VITRINE*
White Columns