Ingrid Schaffner, Lauded Curator Behind 2018 Carnegie International, Heads to Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas

March promises to be a month defined by Donald Judd in New York, where the Museum of Modern Art will open his the Minimalist’s first major retrospective in 30 years, to be accompanied by presentations of Judd’s work also planned for Gagosian, David Zwirner, Salon 94, and Dia:Beacon. But a bit of Judd-related news from elsewhere has arrived early, with the Chinati Foundation—the organization that oversees more than 100 works by Judd as well as pieces of note by other artists in the wilds of Marfa, Texas—naming Ingrid Schaffner as its new curator.

Schaffner is best known for her work at contemporary art spaces in Pennsylvania. In 2018, she staged an edition of the Carnegie International, one of the biggest American biennial-style exhibitions, which that year included major works by Alex Da Corte, El Anatsui, the Otolith Group, IM Heung-soon and Han Kang, Kerry James Marshall, and other important artists. Prior to that, she had worked for 15 years at the Institute of Contemporary Art Philadelphia, curating a closely watched exhibition program that included surveys devoted to Barry LeVa, Jason Rhoades, and Louise Fishman.

In a statement, Schaffner said, “Donald Judd’s concept for the Chinati Foundation was curatorial: to permanently site works of art within a dynamic of exhibitions, scholarship, artists residencies, and events. … It is an honor to build on the curatorial legacy established by Judd.”

At the Chinati Foundation, Schaffner will oversee the curatorial program, which has in the past invited contemporary artists to respond to Judd works installed in situ in the West Texas desert. Jenny Moore, Chinati’s director, said of Schaffner, “Ingrid is an outstanding curator, highly esteemed in the field for making an incredible range of exhibitions, from expansive surveys to revelatory solo shows. We look forward to having Ingrid’s talent and expertise shape this next phase of Chinati’s history.”