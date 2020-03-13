Institutions Shutter Around the World, Philanthropy Aims for Impact, and More: Morning Links from March 13, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

Disruption

On Thursday evening, after a day filled with announcements of closures over concerns about the coronavirus, MoMA joined the list along with the Whitney Museum, the National Gallery of Art, and the Smithsonian Institution. [ARTnews]

Mega-galleries including Pace, David Zwirner, and Hauser & Wirth announced closures too. [ARTnews]

See a running list of museums that will be empty for some time to come. [ARTnews]

News

In better news, China, South Korea, and Japan have started to reopen museums after coronavirus lockdowns. [The Art Newspaper]

A report on patronage sponsored by TEFAF (the European Fine Art Fair) surveyed how arts philanthropy has been shifting toward “impact and engagement and making a difference.” [Barrons]

Agnes Pelton

Roberta Smith liked the Whitney Museum’s “Agnes Pelton: Desert Transcendentalist,” an exhibition that “offers a reminder that the history of modernist abstraction and women’s contribution to it is still being written.” [The New York Times]

Chloe Wyma considered Pelton in a shared context with Hilma af Klint. “Both artists put their academic training to work in accomplished yet conventional landscapes, reserving abstraction to convey their vision of a reality beyond the material world. They also drew on overlapping occult sources and shared a decentered view of their authorial agency, seeing themselves as conduits for spiritual forces rather than as autonomous creators.” [Artforum]

Art

“African American artists embraced modernism. But the art world didn’t embrace them.” So goes the headline for Philip Kennicott’s review of “Riffs and Relations: African American Artists and the European Modernist Tradition” at the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C. [The Washington Post]

Though intrigued by the changing nature of men and their methods of self-presentation, Jason Farago did not at all like the Barbican Art Gallery’s photo exhibition “Masculinities”—a “soggy and slothful” show that “could have been mounted 25 years ago with hardly any change to its theoretical model or its artist list.” [The New York Times]

Read the story behind artist Maggi Hambling’s painting of tennis star Andy Murray to go on show at England’s National Portrait Gallery. [The Guardian]

Misc.

Berlin’s famous club scene is at a crossroads because of the coronavirus, with some of the bigger ones closed but others steeled up to party on. “In a city where clubs are seen as an integral part of the cultural fabric, as well as an important sector of the economy, the idea that they posed a threat for catching the coronavirus has met with a mixed response.” [The New York Times]

A full-size marble reproduction of Michelangelo’s David on display at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles toppled over and broke into pieces. [Los Angeles Times]