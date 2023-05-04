Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

Italian Historian Claims Bridge in Background of Leonardo’s Mona Lisa Is from Small Town in Tuscany

Author profile picture
The portrait of Lisa Gherardini, wife of Francesco del Giocondo, known as the Mona Lisa or La Gioconda (La Joconde in French), painted by Italian artsist Leonardo da Vinci, is displayed in the "Salle des Etats" of the Louvre Museum in Paris, on January 8, 2021. - The Louvre, which remains closed due to the sanitory situation, suffered the full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, suffering a drop in attendance of 72% compared to 2019, and a loss of revenue of more than 90 million euros, the museum announced on January 8, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)
An Italian historian claims that the Romito di Laterina bridge was painted in the background of the iconic Mona Lisa. Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

An Italian art researcher says “he had no doubt” about which bridge had been painted into the background of the Mona Lisa, the iconic Leonardo da Vinci painting hanging behind glass in the Louvre museum in Paris.

The researcher Silvano Vincenti said the bridge was the Romito di Laterina, an Etruscan-Roman structure in the Italian province of Arezzo. Vincenti’s theory was based on historical documents, drone images, photographs of the area, and noticing the same number of arches, four, in Leonardo’s painting and the Romito.

Previous theories about the background of the 16th-century oil painting have identified the bridge as the Ponte Bobbio, in the northern city of Piacenza, as well as the Ponte Buriano, which is also in the Tuscan province of Arezzo. However, both of these bridges have six arches, compared to the Romito’s four.

Related Articles

In a painting, a woman is seen from just above her chest. She gazes at the viewer with a mysterious smile, and a deep landscape looms behind her.

According to the Guardian, only one arch remains at the Romito, which stretched across the Arno river, as well as the foundation of the bridge on the opposite riverbank.

Historical documents belonging to the Medici family in the state archives of Florence showed that the Romito bridge was functioning and busy between 1501 and 1503, Vincenti told reporters at a foreign press association in Rome. During this period, da Vinci was also in the area at the service of a cardinal from a noble family and then for a statesman from the Republic of Florence.

“The distinctive form of the Arno along that stretch of territory corresponds to what Leonardo portrayed in the landscape to the left of the noblewoman depicted in the famous painting,” Vinceti said.

The mayor of Laterina, Simona Neri, said Vinceti’s theory about the bridge was a source of excitement for many of the residents in her town of 3,500 people, with hopes for more tourism in the area from admirers of the Mona Lisa painting. “We need to try to protect what’s left of the bridge, which will require funding,” Neri said.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad