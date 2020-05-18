After Months-Long Lockdown, Italian Museums Being to Reopen

As lockdown measures ease in some countries, art institutions are starting to announce their plans for reopening. Now, following temporary closures that lasted over two months, museums in one of the countries that has weathered the worst of the pandemic are beginning to open their doors once again.

Among the first museums to reopen in Italy is the Castello di Rivoli museum outside of Turin, which revealed that it will welcome visitors starting May 19. The institution will be open from Thursday to Sunday each week, and it will allow a reduced number of guests per day. Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, director of the Castello di Rivoli, said in a statement that the museum’s reopening marks a “transitory phase,” and that the institution is expanding its digital offerings for international audiences who cannot safely travel.

The Galleria Borghese and Musei Capitolini, both in Rome, will also reopen on May 19, and the Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte in Naples reopened on May 18 with requirements that visitors practice social distancing and wear protective masks. Sylvain Bellenger, director of the Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte, said in a statement to visitors, “We count on your collaboration, be responsible to avoid putting yourself and others at risk.”

The Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo in Turin, which was established by ARTnews Top 200 Collector Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, reopened on May 18. Visitors will be asked to wear masks, and a maximum of 15 people will be allowed in the galleries at any given time.

ARTnews has reached out to the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, the Punta Della Dogana, and the Palazzo Grassi in Venice for comment on their reopening plans.

According to a report by the Art Newspaper, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence and the Pinacoteca di Brera are Milan is expected to reveal their reopening dates this week.

The reopenings come as two of Italy’s most important art events revealed postponements for the coming years. The Venice Architecture Biennale, originally planned to open this month and then moved to August, has been delayed to 2021, and the 2021 Venice Biennale has been pushed back to 2022.