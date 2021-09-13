Italy Confiscates 500 Fake Francis Bacons, MoMA Plans Matisse ‘Red Studio’ Show, and More: Morning Links for September 13, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

AN ART-CRIME DIGEST TO START MONDAY: Italy has arrested five on allegations of attempting to sell fake Francis Bacons, the Guardian reports. Authorities confiscated 500 works they believe are fakes. At the Port of Tilbury in England, vandals have broken windows that are part of an installation honoring the Windrush generation by the mononymous artist Evewright , BBC News reports. The attack “empowers me even more to keep working as an artist to try and represent the Black British experience,” Evewright said. A trial has begun in the Netherlands of a man accused of stealing a Vincent van Gogh and a Frans Hals in separate burglaries, the NL Times reports. He has pleaded not guilty; the works have not been recovered. To close on a positive note: An Anglo-Saxon bronze-gilt brooch that was stolen from the Rutland County Museum in England in 1995 has been returned anonymously by mail, according to the BBC. Museum staffers took a photo with the recovered brooch. They look very happy.

DO YOU ENJOY READING ABOUT ARTISTS? Then today is your lucky day. Adam Pendleton, who is showing a complex installation in the atrium of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, got the profile treatment in the New York Times. “I’m trying to overwhelm the museum,” he said. Helen Marten, herself no stranger to intricate productions , has a new show at Sadie Coles HQ in London, and told the Financial Times that art prizes “are so dangerous: they generate so much spectacle. Part of the draw is that it is a spectacle and a competition. I hate that!” Rita Keegan, a key figure in the British Black arts movement, now in her early 70s, is featured in the Guardian on the occasion of her first solo show in 15 years, at the South London Gallery. “There’s very little space for an artist after they get to 50,” she said. And Dindga McCannon , another revered veteran Black artist now receiving more widespread attention, spoke with the New York Times about her new show at Fridman Gallery in New York. “I just kept making what was right for me,” she said. “Eventually, the world catches up with you.”

The Digest

MoMA will stage a show next May that focuses on a Henri Matisse masterpiece, The Red Studio (1911), bringing together all of the extant paintings he depicted in it along with preparatory materials. After its MoMA run, it heads to the National Gallery of Denmark in Copenhagen. [The New York Times]

South Korean officials are reportedly studying the feasibility of creating a major museum at Incheon International Airport, which is currently being expanded. An official with the airport said branches of London’s Tate Modern and Paris’s Centre Pompidou are under consideration. [The Korea Herald]

Since 2015, Miranda Massie, a former civil-rights lawyer has been organizing programming through her Climate Museum, which sits at “the intersection of art, climate science, justice, and activism,” Tatiana Schlossberg writes. Massie aims to establish a permanent base for the itinerant project in the coming years. [The Washington Post]

The Los Angeles–based architect Kulapat Yantrasast has worked on numerous art venues, from the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, to David Kordansky Gallery in L.A. Now he has designed exhibitions for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Tinseltown. Here is an overview of his work. [Los Angeles Times]

With London’s National Portrait Gallery closed for renovations until 2023, works from its collection will go on a tour of England, visiting Sheffield, Bath, Liverpool, and York. It is a “once in a generation opportunity to see some of the nation’s best-loved portraits exhibited together outside of London,” the museum’s director, Nicholas Cullinan, said. [BBC News]

The storied New York dealer Mary Boone is done with her post-prison house arrest, and attended a dinner for fellow-dealer David Totah‘s new Wallace Berman show in New York. [Vanity Fair]

The Kicker

SOME ARTISTS’ HOMES ARE FAMOUS SITES OF PILGRIMAGE, like Donald Judd’s space in SoHo or Frida Kahlo’s Casa Azul in Mexico City, while others are little-known and not open to the public. Alice Neel’s final residence, on the Upper West Side of Manhattan is in the latter category. Photographer Jason Schmidt recently visited the apartment, which belongs to Neel’s youngest son and his wife, for T: The New York Times Style Magazine and shot intimate pictures . It has changed little since her death in 1984, and Neel fans will recognize certain pieces of furniture. In an accompanying article, Rennie McDougall quotes Neel saying of her sitters, “I go so out of myself and into them that, after they leave, I sometimes feel horrible. I feel like an untenanted house.” [T]