Jan Fabre to Stand Trial for Sexual Harassment, Artist Hamlet Lavastida Arrested in Cuba, and More: Morning Links from June 29, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

ANOTHER WIN FOR THE GREEK POLICE. Hot on the heels of arresting two on allegations of illegally attempting to sell an ancient Roman sculpture, they have recovered a Picasso portrait and a Mondrian landscape that were stolen almost a decade ago, the Guardian reports. The pieces were plucked from the National Art Gallery in Athens in 2012 in a daring seven-minute heist. The pieces were found in a crypt in the town of East Attica, according to the Washington Post. Back in February, authorities revealed that an investigation had led them to believe that at least the Picasso, titled Head of a Woman, was still in the country. BBC News says that there is a report of an arrest of one man in connection with the case.

THERE IS MORE MOVEMENT ON THE MUSEUM LEADERSHIP FRONT. After a decade as president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust in Los Angeles, James Cuno is planning to retire. His post is one of the most coveted in the industry, helming an endowment that is nearing $8 billion, as the Los Angeles Times reported earlier this month. Before coming to the Getty, Cuno’s posts included serving as president of the Art Institute of Chicago and as director of the Courtauld Institute of Art in London.

Sponsored Content by AMS Spectral UV

Renowned book printer Trifolio takes great pride in creating works of art that replicate in stunning detail the masterpieces they contain. In its quest to constantly raise the standard of what can be achieved on the pages of books, the printer recently expanded its use of LED-UV curing with the installation of a second lamp from AMS Spectral UV – read more.

The Digest

The artist and choreographer Jan Fabre will stand trial on charges of sexual harassment in a workplace, a court in his native Belgium said. In 2018, some 20 dancers who had worked with Fabre said in an open letter that they had been subjected to sexual harassment by him. Fabre has denied the allegations. [AFP/Jakarta Post]

The artist John Clem Clarke, an early resident of Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood who showed with Ivan Karp’s OK Harris gallery, died at the age of 83. [The New York Times]

The artist Hamlet Lavastida, an outspoken critic of the Cuban government, was arrested while in quarantine in the country. Lavastida had previously been attending a residency in Germany, where he had participated in a protest calling for Cuba to the release artist and activist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara (who earlier this month was allowed to leave the hospital where he was being held). [ArtReview]

Over the next year, Theaster Gates will have a string of shows in London at the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Whitechapel Gallery, and the Serpentine Galleries, whose annual pavilion he is designing. [The Art Newspaper]

Germany’s federal government and two of its states have earmarked €400 million (about $476.5 million) to restore cultural sites like palaces and castles. [The Art Newspaper]

Researchers are using a vast arsenal of increasingly high-tech tools to study artworks. Science reporter Kenneth Chang has a look at the action. [The New York Times]

Artist Adam Pendleton and tennis great Venus Williams spoke about how they got their start, Black Lives Matter, and more. [Interview]

Kim Kardashian was spotted at the Colosseum in Rome. [Page Six]

The Kicker

DO NOT CROSS SUPREME’S LEGAL TEAM. Lawyers for the streetwear giant won a London court case that has resulted in sentences of eight and threes years for a father and son, Michele and Marcello Di Pierro, for counterfeiting its coveted clothes, Bloomberg reports. (Under U.K. law, the attorneys were able to act as criminal prosecutors.) The two are currently at large. The counterfeiting operating was elaborate, and involved the duo pretending to be the owners of the company at some points. “The brazenness of the offending is as remarkable as the dishonesty,” the judge said at the sentencing. [Bloomberg]