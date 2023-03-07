Jaune Quick-to-See Smith to Curate National Gallery Show, Sotheby’s and Rybolovlev Goes to Mediation, and More: Morning Links for March 7, 2023

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

FASHION MODA. South Korean artist Geumhyung Jeong, whose robot sculptures were a star of last year’s Venice Biennale, has collaborated with designer Miuccia Prada on her latest Miu Miu show, running in Paris today, WWD reports. ● On Monday, Louis Vuitton staged its latest show at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, the Associated Press reports. ● Earlier in Paris Fashion Week, Dior worked with with Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos on its show, ARTnews reports. ● And as you may have noticed, the work of Keith Haring is all over the fashion industry, from luxe lines to mass-market buys. In the Financial Times, Mark C O’Flaherty investigated. “Haring’s work is easy to understand, but it also transcends time, like rock stars from the past,” said designer Junya Watanabe , whose SS23 men’s collection features the artist’s imagery. The late artist would likely be pleased. As dealer Jeffrey Deitch put it to the FT: “He wanted to create inexpensive and accessible art products that people could wear and collect.”

HUMAN RESOURCES. The Dallas Museum of Art has named Nicole R. Myers to a newly established post: chief curatorial and research officer. Myers, who had been serving as interim chief curator, has been with the museum since 2016, and will continue to be its senior curator of European art. The DMA has also hired Anabelle Gambert-Jouan, a former fellow at the Yale Center for British Art, to be assistant curator of European art. Meanwhile, Brussels’s Jan Mot gallery, a specialist in the conceptual and dematerialized, has hired Antony Hudek, previously the director of the Museum Dhondt-Dhaenens in Belgium, as director. “I am thrilled and honored to be able to work for Jan Mot, a gallery committed from the first to defending artistic quality over its commercial currency,” Hued said in a statement.

The Digest

The graphic designer David Lance Goines, whose lucid posters advertised the famed restaurant Chez Panisse and other Bay Area businesses, has died at 77, of complications from a stroke. “My job is to get your attention and keep it long enough for the message to get across,” he wrote. [The New York Times]

Sotheby’s and Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev will pursue mediation with a magistrate judge to resolve a suit brought by Rybolovlev that alleges that the house helped his former dealer overcharge him for art acquisitions. A judge recently proposed that a trial could be “expensive, risky, and potentially embarrassing.” [Reuters]

Tate Liverpool in England will close in October for a roughly £30 million ($36.1 million) renovation and is scheduled to reopen in 2025. It is “time for us to reimagine the gallery for the 21st century,” the museum’s director, Helen Legg, said. [BBC News]

Singer-songwriter and artist John Mellencamp—who was interviewed in ARTnews in 2018—is donating his archives to Indiana University; its Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art in Bloomington will stage a show of his paintings during the 2023–34 school year. [Variety]

Artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, a citizen of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation, is curating a show at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., that is scheduled to open in September, and feature some 50 living Indigenous artists. Smith is the first artist to curate a show at the museum. [The Art Newspaper]

Archaeologists working at the Dendera temple in the Qena province of Egypt have found a small statue that resembles the Sphinx in Giza. Its smile, the researchers believe, may be modeled on that of the Roman emperor Claudius, who reigned near the middle of the first century. [Sky News]

The Kicker

STYLE GUIDE. Some people own many Hermès bags. It was recently reported that the family of billionaire Hong Kong art collector Joseph Lau owns more than 1,000 of those prized items. But if you are just getting into that world, perhaps eying a Birkin or a Kelly that will soon to be offered at your local auction house, the New York Timeshas the story for you. In short, it reports that many Birkin connoisseurs think that wearing a very fresh bag is tacky. The classier move: a well-worn bag. Writer W. David Marx explained that view like this: “I don’t even care if it gets beat up, because I’m not using this for status marking.” Note that while that is fine attitude for luxury goods, it is best not to apply it to works of art. [NYT]