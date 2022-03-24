American Visionary Art Museum Names Jenenne Whitfield Director, Ralph Lauren Does MoMA, and More: Morning Links for March 24, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major shakeup. The fair said in a statement that the event’s name “reflects Art Basel’s ambition to create a flagship event that radiates throughout Paris, highlighting the dynamic dialogue between its cultural industries—from fashion and design to film and music.” Durón has more details in ARTnews.

HUMAN RESOURCES. The American Visionary Art Museum, a treasure trove of self-taught art in Baltimore, has picked as its next director Jenenne Whitfield, the Baltimore Sun reports. Whitfield currently leads the Heidelberg Project, the epic Detroit art environment created by artist Tyree Guyton. Whitfield starts in Charm City in September, taking the place of AVAM’s founder, Rebecca Alban Hoffberger, who is retiring after 27 years. Meanwhile, Fadzai Veronica Muchemwa has been named curator for contemporary art at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare, Contemporary And reports. Muchemwa has previously served as an assistant curator the NGZ, and as its curator for education and public programming.

The Digest

The Kuindzhi Art Museum in Mariupol, Ukraine, which is devoted to the work of the 19th-century landscape painter Arkhip Kuindzhi, was ravaged by an airstrike, according to Ukrainian media. [The Art Newspaper and Artnet News]

While Russian oligarch and art collector Roman Abramovich has been hit with sanctions by the European Union and United Kingdom, the United States has reportedly held off at the request of Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who hopes Abramovich might be able to serve as an intermediary in peace talks. [The Wall Street Journal]

Fairchain, a startup that aims to provide resale royalties to artists through the blockchain, got the profile treatment. “It just seems obvious that it’s fair,” artist Carroll Dunham said of such residuals. The recent ARTnews “Deciders” issue has more on the firm, which was founded by Charlie Jarvis and Max Kendrick. [The New York Times]

Ralph Lauren held his first runway show since 2019 on Tuesday night at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Among those on hand were actress Jessica Chastain, singer Janelle Monáe, and the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, who declared, “Our city is back. This is the fashion capital.” [New York Post, New York Post, and Associated Press]

Artist Judy Chicago shared some of her favorite people, places, and things. She’s a fan of the Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe, artists Sue Coe and Andrea Bowers, and Leonard Cohen’s 1988 classic “Everybody Knows.” [Penta/Barron’s]

The Kicker

THE SEARCH CONTINUES. A deck of playing cards is being released with images of works looted by the Nazis that are still missing, the Associated Press reports. It is the work of the Monuments Men Foundation for the Preservation of Art, which promotes the legacy of those World War II art hunters. The foundation is also offering $25,000 rewards for tips that lead to the recovery of any of the pieces, which include a Degas . “What is needed is to raise awareness about what is missing,” its president, Anna Bottinelli, told the AP. “Because you might know of a friend who has a beautiful painting on the wall and you don’t even question that that painting belongs to someone else.” [AP]