Jersey City Voters Approve Tax to Fund the Arts and More: Morning Links from November 5, 2020

David Hockney in front of his painting Bigger Trees Near Water, in 2007.

News

In Jersey City, 64 percent of voters approved of a ballot referendum to create a new tax to benefit the arts. The tax is expected to generate between $1 million and $2 million a year. [The New York Times]

Magnum Photos has suspended photographer David Alan Harvey for a year after an internal review was conducted by the agency. He will be required to complete “sensitivity and anti-harassment training among other requirements” in order to be reinstated. [The Art Newspaper]

Melanie Gerlis reports that Art Basel’s owner MCH Group has taken a further step in finalizing an investment by James Murdoch. [Financial Times]

Europe’s Second Lockdown

London-based reporter Alex Marshall says the latest “lockdown feels different this time,” and speaks with Tristram Hunt, the director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, as well as an actor, an opera singer, and a DJ. [The New York Times]

Artist David Hockney releases new artworks, saying “Remember they can’t cancel the autumn either.” [The Art Newspaper]

Turin’s Artissima was set to open a scaled-back, in-person iteration of the art fair at three museums this week. Now its director has had to reimagine the event—again. [The Art Newspaper]

The Guardian has compiled a list titled “Culture to Cheer You Up During the Second Lockdown,” which includes a tour of the exhibition “Caravaggio. Il contemporaneo” in Italy and Simon Schama on the Louvre’s Romantics paintings. [The Guardian]

Art & Artists

Sougwen Chung, an artist who “wanted collaborators—so she designed and built her own AI robots,” gets the profile treatment. [Washington Post]

Here’s a report on “how Times Square became an unlikely hub for resistance art.” [The Guardian]

Critic Raphael Rubinstein reviews Kenneth Goldsmith’s recent book Duchamp Is My Lawyer: The Polemics, Pragmatics, and Poetics of Ubuweb, a history of the early 2000s online archive of the avant-garde. [Art in America]

For his latest column, Sebastian Smee writes about Bartolomeo Manfredi’s Cupid Chastised (1613), which is owned by the Art Institute of Chicago. [Washington Post]