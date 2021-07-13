Pace Picks Marian Goodman Gallery Director as Vice President

Jessie Washburne-Harris will now be a vice president at Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Currently executive director at Marian Goodman Gallery, Washburne-Harris will assume her new position next week.

“Today, the gallery’s visionary thinking, both in the physical and digital spheres, makes it an exciting place to be,” Washburne-Harris said in a statement. “After eight wonderful years with Marian Goodman, the time feels right to embrace new challenges.”

At Marian Goodman, Washburne-Harris led the sales team and worked with artists such as Nairy Baghramian, Dara Birnbaum, Maurizio Cattelan, and William Kentridge, among others. Prior to joining that gallery, she had run her own New York space, Harris Lieberman, with her husband Michael Lieberman.

Her departure comes almost a year after Marian Goodman Gallery shuttered its London space, which once was a crucible of the art market in the British capital. The gallery’s eponymous founder said at the time that Brexit and the pandemic had contributed to her decision. Goodman, who is now in her 90s, has not yet revealed a succession plan for her gallery, which also operates spaces in New York and Paris.

Meanwhile, Pace experienced its own shakeup after two of its presidents—Douglas Baxter and Susan Dunne—were accused of misconduct by workers at the gallery. Dunne left Pace and has since taken a position at one of the gallery’s competitors, David Zwirner, while Baxter has remained on at Pace as a senior advisor. Pace subsequently restructured its executive team, with one of its vice presidents, Joe Baptista, and one of its senior directors, Samanthe Rubell, joining the gallery’s global sales group.

At the same time, Pace appears to be growing. Since the start of the pandemic in the U.S., in March 2020, it has added six artists to its roster, expanded its presences in Seoul and London, and hired an online sales director.

Washburne-Harris will join the gallery’s executive team and work alongside vice president Adam Sheffer at Pace’s New York flagship. Her duties will include overseeing strategy and working with other senior directors.