Art World Responds to Joe Biden’s Presidential Win and More: Morning Links from November 9, 2020

The Market

The Paris auction house Artcurial will sell a 17th-century painting of Saint Andrew by Spanish Baroque artist Jusepe de Ribera this month. The work is estimated at €80,000–€120,000 ($95,000–$142,000). [Art Market Monitor]

The Art Busan & Design fair in South Korea opened this weekend having been postponed due to the pandemic. Among the 60 exhibitors included in the fair’s lineup are Lehmann Maupin, Gladstone Gallery, and Thaddaeus Ropac. [ARTnews]

Sotheby’s has been sued by New York for allegedly helping a client avoid taxes on art bought from the auction house. [Bloomberg]

U.S. Election

Artists, collectors, gallerists, and other art world luminaries react to Joe Biden’s victory in the United States presidential election. [The Art Newspaper]

And here’s a look at Mississippi’s new state flag, which was created by local graphic designer Rocky Vaughan. [The Art Newspaper]

Exhibitions

Read a review of photographer Zanele Muholi’s exhibition at Tate Modern in London, which is currently closed as a result of new lockdown measures in the United Kingdom. Critic Laura Cumming writes that the show is “worth however long the waiting” until the institution opens its doors again. [The Guardian]

Fred Tomaselli’s exhibition at James Cohan Gallery in New York features vibrant collages incorporating New York Times front pages printed during the pandemic. [Hyperallergic]

Art & Artists

Nick Cave discussed his 2018 mixed media work Untitled, which features a table, a carved eagle, and over 100 carved heads, with T Magazine : “It’s inspired by the national anthem, specifically the phrase ‘the land of the free and the home of the brave’ and is commenting on the colonialism of the past and who gets to sit at the table today—as well as whose backs decisions are made upon.” [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

Kehinde Wiley shared a video of his painting process on Instagram. Watch it here. [Instagram]

Take a look at a selection from the hundreds of portraits of NHS workers in the United Kingdom created as part of an initiative organized by artist Tom Croft. [The Guardian]