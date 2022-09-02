Dealer Johann König Responds to Allegations of Sexual Misconduct: ‘I Will Take Action Against This Defamation’

German art dealer Johann König responded Friday to a Die Zeit report that revealed allegations of sexual misconduct from 10 women.’

The women claimed that König had inappropriately touched them and made sexual comments to them. One woman alleged that König had forcibly kissed her. Some of the allegations concerned König’s behavior in settings like a restaurant and nightclubs several years ago.

König had previously denied the accusations, some of which were made by women who were not named by Die Zeit, but he had only done so in the form of a short statement provided by his gallery.

In the longer statement released Friday, König said that he had “a dissolute and impulsive way of partying, dancing, and talking” during the years in question and that his partial blindness “may have led to women or even men feeling harassed by me, or my actions even perceived as assaultive.”

He said he planned to take legal action as a result of the report, which he described as “defamation.”

Some of the women’s allegations date back several years, and according to Die Zeit, there was at one point a criminal complaint lodged against König. The complaint was dropped because it was made anonymously, the report said. König said that he was unaware of any such complaint and that, on the contrary, he had filed a complaint against “unknown persons” who had written an unreleased letter about his alleged misconduct that was cited in the Die Zeit report.

The dealer, who runs a Berlin-based gallery that has spaces in Seoul and Vienna, is one of the foremost figures of the German art scene. This week, his gallery participated in the Frieze Seoul fair, which opened days after the Die Zeit report published. Multiple sources told ARTnews that König himself did not attend the fair.

König’s full statement follows below: