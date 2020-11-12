John Waters Gives Collection Baltimore Museum, Made in L.A. Opens, and More: Morning Links from November 12, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Legendary filmmaker and artist John Waters will donate his 372-work collection to the Baltimore Museum of Art. His holdings include works by Andy Warhol, Nan Goldin, Diane Arbus, Catherine Opie, and many more. [The New York Times]

The Baltimore Museum of Art initiated a firestorm last month when it attempted to deaccession $65 million in works from its holdings in the name of internal equity. In a new column, Carolina A. Miranda questions whether the museum is really serious about those aims. [Los Angeles Times]

Sun & Sea (Marina), an award-winning performance that appeared at the Lithuanian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2019, will reappear at a Berlin swimming pool in May. [The Art Newspaper]

Michal Raz-Russo, a photography curator at the Art Institute of Chicago, has been hired by the Gordon Parks Foundation to expand its programs focused on art and social justice. [The Art Newspaper]

A new study reveals that women artists in Australia are paid around 30 percent less than male ones in the country on average. [The Guardian]

Market

K-Art, a new space in Buffalo, New York, is marketing itself as the first Native American–owned gallery ever to open in the United States. It’s set to hold its first show in December. [NBC]

A Giorgio Vasari painting sold for $942,000 at the Pandolfini auction house in Florence, setting a new record for the Renaissance artist. [Art Market Monitor]

A 14.83-carat pink diamond sold for $26.6 million at Sotheby’s in Geneva, making it the most expensive Russian jewel of its kind ever to sell at auction. It was bought by an anonymous buyer. [Bloomberg]

A rare work by Egyptian modernist Mahmoud Said—one of the few by the artist still held privately—will head to auction at Bonhams in London this month. The house is hoping it will land with a Middle Eastern collector. [The National]

Art & Artists

The Hammer Museum and the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens’s Made in L.A. biennial has opened to critics, and most of its participants are immigrants based in the city. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, it only matters what you do,” Christopher Knight writes. [Los Angeles Times]

“I needed to understand myself, where I came from,” artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen said of his latest work, an anthology of films called Small Axe, which premieres on Amazon later this month. [The New York Times]