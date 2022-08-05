John Waters Gifts to Go on View at Baltimore Museum, Uffizi Plans $51.1 M. Boboli Gardens Project: Morning Links for August 5, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

GARDEN PARADISES. It has been a big week for art and parks! The Storm King Art Center in New York just announced a $45 million upgrade of its grounds, and now the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Italy, has said it will spend €50 million (about $51.1 million) to renovate its glorious Boboli Gardens, according to the Art Newspaper . “Our objective is not only to return the Boboli to the glories of the times of the Medici and the Lorena dynasties, but to go further, making it the best open museum in the world,” the museum’s director, Eike Schmidt, said in a statement. It is slated for a 2030 completion. Meanwhile, the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago said that a water garden on its forthcoming campus will be named for the former president’s mother, Ann Dunham, and that it will feature an installation by artist and architect Maya Lin.

CAROLE CAROOMPAS, AN INTENSELY INFLUENTIAL Los Angeles artist, performer, and teacher, died on July 31, at the age of 76, Catherine Wagley reports in the Los Angeles Times. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease. Caroompas’s “intricate paintings and performances pulled ravenously from pop culture and literature,” Wagley writes. In one memorable 1981 piece, she performed as a lecturer, discussing archery and periodically singing songs she composed. Her paintings were often epically scaled and incisively feminist. “She was one of the most important artists around and has been always underrated,” the curator Michael Duncan told Wagley.

The Digest

For an upcoming show at the Baltimore Museum of Art, artists Catherine Opie and artist Jack Pierson have selected some 90 of the more than 350 works that filmmaker and artist John Waters donated to the institution from his collection in 2020. The exhibition will open in November. [CBS News Baltimore]

Director Laura Poitras will screen her latest film, a documentary about photographer Nan Goldin and her campaign against the pharmaceutical-producing Sackler family, at the New York Film Festival in October. It is titled All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. [Indiewire]

Philanthropists Joseph Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, who have appeared on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list, have donated $50 million to the David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York, which is currently undergoing renovations. Its main auditorium will be named the Wu Tsai Theater. [The New York Times]

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Manhattan has hired Elizabeth L. Hillman, the president of Mills College in Oakland, California, to be its next president and chief executive. She takes the place of museum cofounder Alice M. Greenwald, who announced her departure late last year. [The New York Times]

The Spanish/Mediterranean-style home of fashion designers Tommy and Dee Hilfiger in Palm Beach, Florida, features works by Andy Warhol, and the Architectural Digest feature about the abode has the couple cruising the Intracoastal Waterway on a jet ski. [Architectural Digest]

The Kicker

SHARPSHOOTER. In the New York Times, Siddhartha Mitter has an in-depth profile of artist Tiona Nekkia McClodden , who currently has work on view at a trio of high-profile New York venues. Early in the story, Mitter accompanies McClodden to a gun range, a practice that has become integral to her life—and informed her art. “Every bullet that I load, I’m breathing through it,” she said there. “I’m adjusting to being in the space. There’s a protocol.” [NYT]