Rolling Stone’s Joseph Hutchinson Honored by Society of Illustrators

Rolling Stone’s creative director, Joseph Hutchinson, has received the Richard Gangel Art Director Award from the Society of Illustrators. The award bears the name of Sports Illustrated’s influential art director, Richard Gangel, who held that position from 1960 to 1981. Gangel’s use of illustrators was path-breaking and exemplary.

Joseph Hutchinson oversees design and visuals for Rolling Stone’s brand portfolio, including print, digital, and books like the newly updated Rolling Stone: The Illustrated Portraits, featuring more than 200 illustrations of iconic subjects from the magazine’s past, updated with present works and 50 Years of Rolling Stone, which memorializes the magazine’s 50th anniversary and charts its rise to prominence as a generation-defining publication.

Prior to Rolling Stone, which he joined in 2007, Hutchinson served as creative director and deputy managing editor of the Los Angeles Times. Before the Times, he served as assistant managing editor for design and graphics at The Baltimore Sun. He has art directed six Pulitzer Prize winning series.