U.K.’s National Portrait Gallery Is Raising Funds to Purchase $58 M. Joshua Reynolds Portrait

The National Portrait Gallery in London is attempting to raise millions of dollars to purchase a painting by 18th-century artist Joshua Reynolds, the Art Newspaper reported Wednesday.

The painting, titled Portrait of Omai (1776), was valued at £50 million ($58 million) earlier this year. It depicts Omai, a Tahitian man who became the toast of British society during the 18th century.

In March, the U.K. government temporarily barred the export of the work under a government policy that allows public institutions in the country to vie for the work if they are able to secure funding to purchase it. Institutions were initially required to secure funds by July, but that deadline was extended until March 2023.

In a statement to the Art Newspaper, a spokesperson said, “Sir Joshua Reynolds’s Portrait of Omai is one of the greatest British portraits and a painting of singular national, and international, cultural significance. The National Portrait Gallery is supportive of the crucial efforts being made to give UK institutions the opportunity to acquire this uniquely important painting for the nation to ensure it goes on public display once and for all, where it belongs. The second deferral period will give us the chance to explore a number of fundraising leads and gives potential supporters the opportunity to come forward to help stop this key work of British culture from leaving.”

The National Portrait Gallery has been closed since 2020 due to the largest redevelopment project in its history. The project is set to cost approximately £35.5 million (about $41.3 million). The museum is set to reopen in 2023.

It is as yet unclear if, or from where, the museum will secure the funds for Omai.

The painting has a rich and complicated history. As ARTnews laid out in March: