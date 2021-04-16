A Look at the Art in Julian Schnabel’s Former $10 M. Gramercy Park Loft

Once the home and studio of Anselm Kiefer and, later, Julian Schnabel, this nearly $10 million dollar Gramercy Park loft is back on the market. In 1977, according to Sotheby’s Realty International listings, the early 20th-century warehouse was adapted into live-work lofts by seminal artists Gordon Matta-Clark and Les Levine. Converted again from a painting studio to a three-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bath residence by the award-winning firm Architecture Research Office, this 7,100-square-foot space sprawls across two floors of the Gramercy House building. The eat-in kitchen, closed off from the rest of the public living spaces, is complete with a black-and-white checkerboard marble floor and backsplashes designed by Schnabel himself.

The mansion-sized duplex most recently served as residence to interior decorator Michelle Andrews, who is known for her clientele of contemporary art collectors. Unfortunately for the new owners, the residence won’t come furnished with the art. Photographs prior to Andrews’s move detail a rich collection.

PHOTO: TRAVIS MARK VIA DIRT.COM

This story first appeared on dirt.com, which features additional photographs and information on the luxurious loft.