Julie Saul, New York Gallerist and Champion of Avant-Garde Photography, Has Died at 67

Julie Saul, a New York art dealer and curator championed avant-garde photography, has died at 67. Julie Saul Projects, the gallery she founded in 1986, confirmed the news.

“She was instrumental in championing artists & photographers to great success & was well loved by her many friends & fellow dealers,” the Association of International Photography Art Dealers wrote on Twitter.

For over three decades, Saul dedicated herself to the critical appreciation of photography and video, even as New York’s gallery scene prioritized figurative and abstract painting. From 1986 to 2019, Saul maintained a commercial gallery space in SoHo and Chelsea, staging hundreds of exhibitions that explored disparate themes and subjects—“love and intimacy, the moon, X-Ray, and botanical images to Morton Bartlett, Luigi Ghirri, and Eugene Bellocq,” as the gallery put it in a description on its website. Saul also displayed a wide range of visual art united by the playful manipulation of space.

Past exhibitions include a show of vintage portraits of the French writer Colette shot by great photojournalists of the 20th century, including Irving Penn, Lee Miller, and Henri Cartier-Bresson; Zachari Logan’s first solo show, a collection of works on paper ranging from intimate blue pencil drawings to a pastel on paper scroll that unfurled across 33 feet of the gallery; and a suite of images by Andrea Grützner whose bright geometry distorts distinctions between modern abstraction and still life.

Of Grützner’s works, Ratik Asokan wrote in Artforum, “Their effect is initially disorienting—dimensions blur and flatten. The guesthouse becomes a mysterious labyrinth of lines and shadows. But Grützner’s hospitably bright colors hold our attention, and slowly we come to make sense of what’s before us.”