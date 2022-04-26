Basel’s June Art Fair Announces 18 Galleries Participating in 2022 Edition

The June Art Fair has announced the 18 exhibitors that will participate in its upcoming edition in Basel, Switzerland, which will run June 13 to June 19 in an underground bunker designed by Herzog & de Meuron.

Among the galleries lined up to participate are New York’s Foxy Production, Tokyo’s Misako & Rosen, Amsterdam’s Ellen de Bruijne Projects, and The Green Gallery of Milwaukee. First-time exhibitors include New York’s Downs & Ross, Arcade of London and Brussels, and Sydney from Australia.

In addition to the physical iteration, the fair will also launch an NFT exhibition on Juneart.io, curated by artist Jared Madere, that will includ the work of Darja Bajagić, Sam Anderson, Amalia Ulman, and Wretched Worm.

Founded by dealers Christian Andersen, who runs an eponymous gallery in Copenhagen, and Esperanza Rosales, founder of VI, VII in Oslo, in 2019, this iteration marks the fair’s fourth edition. Andersen and Rosales said in an interview that they want the fair to act as stepping stone between Basel’s two June art fairs: Liste, which hosts more emerging fairs, and Art Basel, considered the world’s top fairs. “It’s a place for curators and even collectors to make some discoveries,” Andersen said.

The June Art Fair will return to the Herzog & de Meuron–designed bunker, which it was not able to use last September for the fair’s third edition because of pandemic concerns. Though the 2021 edition, at Messe Basel exhibition center allowed for more galleries, the upcoming fair will again return to its smaller numbers, which Rosales said, “makes for a sharper curatorial selection.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

VI, VII (Oslo) presenting Eliza Douglas

Arcade (London & Brussels) presenting Rebecca Allen*

Althuis Hofland Fine Arts (Amsterdam) presenting Eva Beresin

Christian Andersen (Copenhagen) presenting Sidsel Meineche Hansen

Downs & Ross, (New York) presenting Pauline Shaw, Jens Kothe*

Établissement d’en face (Brussels) *

Ellen de Bruijne Projects (Amsterdam) presenting Pauline Boudry/Renate Lorenz, Pauline Curnier Jardin

Fabian Lang (Zurich) presenting Tobias Bradford

Foxy Production (New York) presenting Petra Cortright

The Green Gallery (Milwaukee) presenting Shelia Held

Jacky Strenz (Frankfurt) presenting Lin May Saeed & Markus Ebner

Galerie Martin van Zomeren (Amsterdam) presenting Oscar Abraham Pabón & Vytautas Kumza

Meliksetian | Briggs (Los Angeles) presenting Bas Jan Ader

Misako & Rosen (Tokyo) presenting J. Parker Valentine

Parisa Kind (Frankfurt) presenting Benjamin Echeverria

Sentiment (Zurich) presenting Yannic Joray*

Stigter van Doesburg (Amsterdam) presenting Melissa Gordon & Eileen Quinlan

Sydney (Sydney) presenting Hilarie Mais, Lewis Fidock & Joshua Petherick*

Special Projects:

DARP (Derbyshire)

Red Tracy (Copenhagen) presenting Jordan Strafer

PROVENCE (Zurich)

Gina Folly (b. 1983, Zurich)

Juneart.io, curated by Jared Madere

*Denotes first-time exhibitor at June Art Fair 2022.